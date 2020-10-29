Things to do

Boneyard Bash
Dress up your pups and bring them to P.A.W.S. Tinley Park's Boneyard Bash from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31 at 8301 W, 191st St. For a $10 donation per dog, your pups will be entered into our virtual costume contest to win treats. P.A.W.S. also will offer $7 nail clips, $20 microchips and more. For humans, there will be raffles and a wine pull. Social distancing and face coverings required.
Calendar dogs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is taking orders for its 2021 Dog Park Calendar, which will feature dogs at the county's six dog parks. Proceeds benefit Will County Humane Society. a 50-year-old no-kill shelter that's the oldest in the county. The $15 fee includes shipping; about $10 of the fee goes to the shelter. The 2020 calendar raised nearly $6,000. Visit willcountydogs.org to order by Nov. 13.
Virtual Crystal Ball
Suburban Service League, which has provided financial and service support to individuals and charities for 55 years, is hosting its largest fundraiser, the Crystal Ball, vitrually. The live event will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and feature music from Maggie Speaks, a raffle and silent auction. The Crisis Center for South Suburbia is the spotlight charity.
Register or donate at live.avchicago.com/ssl. Visit Suburban Service League’s Facebook Page — www.facebook.com/suburbanserviceleague — for details.
