Griffith artist Susan Nolan has been drawing for as long as she can remember. It started with animals, tracing them from books and magazines and learning their shapes. And she just kept practicing and teaching herself.
“I taught myself all kinds of arts and crafts from countless library books, and I would buy primers on cartoon drawing and such, adding to what would become an extensive personal library,” said Nolan.
She said she always had trouble choosing between her two loves, art and science, and studied both as much as she could at Elizabeth Seton High School in South Holland and Illinois State University, where she received a B.S. in art with a concentration in painting.
After college she worked as a color matcher for a sign shop and later a color stylist. In 2003, she acquired a dedicated studio space and returned to working in oils. She was a member of 18Artists for about eight years, showing as a group at venues in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.
“Currently I am a member of the professional group ArtNXTLevel, headed by Sergio Gomez, director of the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. I also exhibit at 4Art SPACE, another lively exhibition space at the Zhou B Art Center that is run by Robin Monique Rios,” she said.
Much of her work is oil on wood panel. “I also do watercolor, usually in the form of Chinese brush painting. I love the very expressive brushwork with a very shallow and distorted pictorial space. I also draw, with a variety of media — ink, charcoal, and metalpoint — which is drawing with various metals such as silver, gold, copper, brass. This is a very challenging art form, as there is little room for error and mistakes are permanent and cannot be erased,” she said.
Her favorite subjects are trees, bark, and driftwood. “I love to paint ruins and forgotten relics. I love to paint oddly shaped creatures, such as camels, and dragons, but I am mostly known for painting turtles, which I have been keeping as pets for more than 35 years,” she said. “I am often inspired by intimate connections with nature. I have studied and cared for many plant and animal species in my life, paying attention to empathic reactions, which I use to further my knowledge. I love learning their language and derive great satisfaction from problem-solving aspects of animal wellness and enrichment and creating successful, functional animal habitats. I have a strong connection to my turtle pond as well as to my bonsai, which are living 4-dimensional art forms.”
You can view Nolan’s artwork atwww.suzynolan.com. Two of her pieces were featured in July exhibits at the Zhou B Art Center and this month she has an exhibit of works of the Kankakee Marsh on display at 4Art SPACE.
"My artwork is a visual interpretation of my experience of a subject or situation. I create an intimate habitat, a reclusive space through which a viewer can experience and explore,” said Nolan. “My work is meant to provide a space of positive meditative balance by manipulating space through shape, line and color.”