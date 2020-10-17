 Skip to main content
Tinley Park puts its money where its riders are to build its bike-friendly hub
Tinley Park

Tinley Park puts its money where its riders are to build its bike-friendly hub

It has been well-documented that amid the economic carnage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, certain sectors and businesses are seeing unprecedented demand and booming sales.

Look around any suburban neighborhood, for example, and it becomes apparent that many people have decided that a cheap, safe and healthy recreational alternative to organized sporting events and indoor movies is to get that bike out of the garage and hit the streets. To confirm this observation, try getting said bike into a local repair shop for a tune-up or ask about purchasing a new two-wheeler. You’ll learn just how much demand is outstripping supply.

It's a great time, in other words, to be in the business of bikes. But for riders, it’s also a great time to live in a town that has invested in its biking infrastructure and has taken concrete steps toward building a more bike-friendly community.

Tinley Park is one of those places. The village and the park district — independently and in concert — have been working to provide that biking experience to area residents.

“I definitely consider Tinley a bike-friendly town with all of the village, park district and forest preserve trails in and around the village,” says Village Manager David Niemeyer. “I am an avid bicyclist myself, and I feel very lucky to have the many trail options we do.”

As Niemeyer notes, the biking ecosystem in Tinley Park is a cooperative effort among the village, the park district and the Forest Preserve District of Cook County. Together, the combined and intersecting trail systems of these three entities — along with efforts to connect with trails in adjoining towns — add up to a wide array of options for area riders.

“The park district has approximately 9 miles of trails throughout the system on park district property,” says park district Executive Director Shawn Roby, explaining how his agency’s system meshes with the other trails in the area. “Our most popular trails within the park district properties are Centennial Park and Community Park, both of which have connections to non-park district bike routes or trails as well.”

Roby agrees with Niemeyer that Tinley Park is a bike-friendly community only to get more so with continued work toward additional trails to add fitness options and alternative ways to get around town. To that end, the park district is renovating St. Boniface Park, at 16301 Oak Park Ave., to add a walking/biking trial along the south side of the property. This ultimately will help connect to a forest preserve trail to the northeast of the property.

“While this is only a minor connection in the grand scheme of things, there are others in the pipeline in the future that will only continue to provide expansion of existing trails and create new routes for people to enjoy,” Roby says.

Niemeyer adds that even though some trail projects in the planning stage were put on hold due to pandemic-related budget cuts, the village remains committed to finding ways to expand the system, including a planned extension to the bike path between 84th Avenue and 179th Street and the eventual rehabilitation of multiuse path owned by ComEd, for which the village has received a $192,000 grant.

Because one of the potential positive outcomes of this pandemic may be a long-term resurgence in recreational bicycling — and Tinley Park wants to be sure it’s ready to serve that new wave of riders for years to come.

An app for that

New trails app

The Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a Chicago Southland Trails App, a guide to the walking, hiking and biking trails throughout the Chicago Southland region.

An interactive map is color-coded according to the function of each trail, for example, mountain biking-specific trails are green. Information includes the name of the trail, the surface, the length as well as its level of difficulty. The app also features trailhead and parking information. It will be updated monthly.

Integrated into the existing Visit Chicago Southland app, the free app is available at VisitChicagoSouthland.com/TrailsandItineraries as well as in the Google Play or App Store.

