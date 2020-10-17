Tinley Park puts its money where its riders are to build its bike-friendly hub

It has been well-documented that amid the economic carnage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, certain sectors and businesses are seeing unprecedented demand and booming sales.

Look around any suburban neighborhood, for example, and it becomes apparent that many people have decided that a cheap, safe and healthy recreational alternative to organized sporting events and indoor movies is to get that bike out of the garage and hit the streets. To confirm this observation, try getting said bike into a local repair shop for a tune-up or ask about purchasing a new two-wheeler. You’ll learn just how much demand is outstripping supply.

It's a great time, in other words, to be in the business of bikes. But for riders, it’s also a great time to live in a town that has invested in its biking infrastructure and has taken concrete steps toward building a more bike-friendly community.

Tinley Park is one of those places. The village and the park district — independently and in concert — have been working to provide that biking experience to area residents.