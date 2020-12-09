 Skip to main content
Tips and recipes from Region eateries sure to make spirits bright
Tips and recipes from Region eateries sure to make spirits bright

This holiday season we need a little more cheer than usual so why not take it a step further than eggnog or rum and punch and indulge in unique range of holiday spirits?

“We currently have as a holiday seasonal in December Southern Tier Creme Brule Nitro Stout,” says Ryan Glowacki, co-owner of the White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer. “It’s a deep dark brown color with vanilla and brown sugar aromas and a sweet rich flavor, and it makes an amazing float if you pour it over vanilla bean ice cream.”

For those who don’t partake, Glowacki suggests its Crimson Mocktail made with lemonade, ginger ale and grenadine poured into a Collins or rocks glass rimmed with green sugar with a candy cane hooked over its edge.

“Typically this time of the year people tend to favor scotches with a more smoky and peaty notes like Lagavulin 16 distilled on the Isle of Islay and aged in sherry casks,” says Colin Adams, bartender at Ciao Bella in Schererville. “It has a bold warming flavor. Basil Hayden Rye is a good cold weather (whiskey). So is Jim Beam Black 8 Year Reserve. There are a lot of great bourbons out there, and we’re seeing a big return to old past favorites such as Hot Toddies and Manhattans, which are made with bourbon.”

On the lighter side, Adams says its Chocolate Martinis, made with vanilla vodka, Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur and Baileys Irish Cream are popular holiday drinks as well.

Tammy Pham, executive chef and co-owner of Asparagus ,likes to hand craft the cocktails served at her Asian fusion restaurant in Merrillville. For this holiday season, Pham created a cranberry compote to add to the restaurant’s gin cocktails and is featuring hot buttered spiced rum cocktails using signature spices.

“The Grinch is another fun holiday cocktail that has made its way to our regular menu, where it’s called a Scandalous Kiss,” says Kate Witte, banquet manager at Asparagus. “But we do change the name back each holiday season for fun.”

A combination of grape vodka, Midori, Apple Pucker, Don Julio Tequila and fresh lime, the Grinch is served in a martini glass rimmed with red sugar to give it a bit of holiday pizzazz.

“Our Pumpkin Spice Martini is also popular,” says Witte, noting that its holiday drinks are available through New Year’s.

“For those who have stopped drinking but still like the sophisticated tastes and complexity of alcholic drinks, I have designed a few mocktails using the same time and attention I give to any cocktail so that it still provides a great drinking experience.,” says Angela McCrovitz, a personal chef and owner of Chef’s Table USA in Gary, which recently closed. “My recipes such as my German Pretzel Martini are drawn from the culinary world, using unique flavors with balance and seasoning to get an interesting combination that is unusual and surprising.”

Chocolate Martini

Courtesy of Ciao Bella

Ingerdients

1.5 ounces vanilla vodka

2 ounces Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur or any good chocolate liquor

1 ounce Bailey’s Irish Cream

1 ounce half and half

Directions

Shake and strain all ingredients and pour into a martini glass rimmed with chocolate.

Rhino Christmas Collins

Courtesy of White Rhino Bar & Grill

Ingredients

2 ounces gin 

2 ounces soda

1/2 ounce basil simple syrup

1/2 ounce lime juice

Fresh or frozen cranberries

Basil sprig

Directions

Shake wet ingredients and pour in a Collins glass.

Top with garnishes.

Sparkling Cranberry Apple Spritzer

Courtesy of White Rhino Bar & Grill

(Nonalcoholic)

Ingredients

3 ounces apple cider

2 ounces cranberry juice

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1 1/2 ounces soda water

Lemon twist

Fresh or frozen cranberries

Directions

Rim a champagne flute with sugar. Layer wet ingredients in the order listed above.

Garnish with lemon twist and cranberries.

Crimson Mocktail

Courtesy of White Rhino Bar & Grill

3 ounces lemonade

3 ounces ginger ale

1 ounce grenadine

Green sugar (Recipe below)

Candy cane

Directions

Rim a Collins or rocks glass with the green sugar (wet the glass rim and dip).

Combine the ingredients over ice and stir.

Garnish with a candy cane.

Green Sugar

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

2 drops green food coloring

Pour sugar into a jar with a tight fitting lid. Drip the food coloring onto the sugar, close the lid and shake vigorously for about 1 minute. Add food coloring and repeat to get the color just right. 

Holiday Mule

Courtesy of White Rhino Bar & Grill

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

2 ounces cranberry juice

3 ounces ginger beer such as Goslings

1/2 ounce rosemary simple syrup. (Equal parts water and sugar, 1 sprig rosemary, heated and stirred until the sugar is dissolved and allowed to cool. Remove the rosemary once cooled.)

Rosemary sprig

Fresh or frozen cranberries

Directions

Combine the liquids over ice in a copper mule mug or rocks glass.

Garnish with a rosemary sprig and cranberry skewer.

Candy Cane Martini

Courtesy of Asparagus.

1.25 ounces Vanilla stolichnaya

1.25 ounces White Chocolate Godiva Liqueur

0.75 ounces peppermint schnapps

Directions

Drizzle grenadine in a martini glass to look like candy cane stripes. Pour martini ingredients into glass and garnish with a mini candy cane or crushed candy cane on rim of glass.

Winter Wonderland

Courtesy of Asparagus

Ingredients

1 ounce Hpnotiq Liqueur

.75 ounce limoncello

1 slice lime

Champagne or Prosecco to top off glass.

Directions

Rim champagne glass with fine sugar (to replicate ice on glass). Pour Hpnotiq and limoncello into glass. Squeeze one slice of lime into mixture. Top with Champagne or Prosecco.

German Pretzel Martini

Courtesy of chef Angela McCrovitz 

Ingredients

About 2 ounces milk chocolate 

About 2 German pretzels, crushed

4 ounces Irish cream non-dairy flavoring

2 ounces eggnog

1 teaspoon rum flavoring

8 ounces nonalcoholic dark beer or stout

1/2 ounce espresso

Melt chocolate in microware and dip the rip of a martini glass into melted chocolate, then dip into crushed pretzels.

Swirl the melted chocolate in each martini glass.

Pour remaining ingredients into a chilled ice shaker and shake until chilled.

Pour into glasses and serve with German pretzels and hot cheese dip.

