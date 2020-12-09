Tips and recipes from Region eateries sure to make spirits bright

This holiday season we need a little more cheer than usual so why not take it a step further than eggnog or rum and punch and indulge in unique range of holiday spirits?
“We currently have as a holiday seasonal in December Southern Tier Creme Brule Nitro Stout,” says Ryan Glowacki, co-owner of the White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer. “It’s a deep dark brown color with vanilla and brown sugar aromas and a sweet rich flavor, and it makes an amazing float if you pour it over vanilla bean ice cream.”
For those who don’t partake, Glowacki suggests its Crimson Mocktail made with lemonade, ginger ale and grenadine poured into a Collins or rocks glass rimmed with green sugar with a candy cane hooked over its edge.
“Typically this time of the year people tend to favor scotches with a more smoky and peaty notes like Lagavulin 16 distilled on the Isle of Islay and aged in sherry casks,” says Colin Adams, bartender at Ciao Bella in Schererville. “It has a bold warming flavor. Basil Hayden Rye is a good cold weather (whiskey). So is Jim Beam Black 8 Year Reserve. There are a lot of great bourbons out there, and we’re seeing a big return to old past favorites such as Hot Toddies and Manhattans, which are made with bourbon.”
On the lighter side, Adams says its Chocolate Martinis, made with vanilla vodka, Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur and Baileys Irish Cream are popular holiday drinks as well.
Tammy Pham, executive chef and co-owner of Asparagus ,likes to hand craft the cocktails served at her Asian fusion restaurant in Merrillville. For this holiday season, Pham created a cranberry compote to add to the restaurant’s gin cocktails and is featuring hot buttered spiced rum cocktails using signature spices.
“The Grinch is another fun holiday cocktail that has made its way to our regular menu, where it’s called a Scandalous Kiss,” says Kate Witte, banquet manager at Asparagus. “But we do change the name back each holiday season for fun.”
A combination of grape vodka, Midori, Apple Pucker, Don Julio Tequila and fresh lime, the Grinch is served in a martini glass rimmed with red sugar to give it a bit of holiday pizzazz.
“Our Pumpkin Spice Martini is also popular,” says Witte, noting that its holiday drinks are available through New Year’s.
“For those who have stopped drinking but still like the sophisticated tastes and complexity of alcholic drinks, I have designed a few mocktails using the same time and attention I give to any cocktail so that it still provides a great drinking experience.,” says Angela McCrovitz, a personal chef and owner of Chef’s Table USA in Gary, which recently closed. “My recipes such as my German Pretzel Martini are drawn from the culinary world, using unique flavors with balance and seasoning to get an interesting combination that is unusual and surprising.”
