Tips and recipes from Region eateries sure to make spirits bright

This holiday season we need a little more cheer than usual so why not take it a step further than eggnog or rum and punch and indulge in unique range of holiday spirits?

“We currently have as a holiday seasonal in December Southern Tier Creme Brule Nitro Stout,” says Ryan Glowacki, co-owner of the White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer. “It’s a deep dark brown color with vanilla and brown sugar aromas and a sweet rich flavor, and it makes an amazing float if you pour it over vanilla bean ice cream.”

For those who don’t partake, Glowacki suggests its Crimson Mocktail made with lemonade, ginger ale and grenadine poured into a Collins or rocks glass rimmed with green sugar with a candy cane hooked over its edge.

“Typically this time of the year people tend to favor scotches with a more smoky and peaty notes like Lagavulin 16 distilled on the Isle of Islay and aged in sherry casks,” says Colin Adams, bartender at Ciao Bella in Schererville. “It has a bold warming flavor. Basil Hayden Rye is a good cold weather (whiskey). So is Jim Beam Black 8 Year Reserve. There are a lot of great bourbons out there, and we’re seeing a big return to old past favorites such as Hot Toddies and Manhattans, which are made with bourbon.”