Every month is Heart Month for us at the Center for Cardiovascular Medicine at Porter Regional Hospital. We take pride in offering the same specialties as large teaching hospitals, with the convenience of a local location. Knowing that our outcomes rival the very best hospitals in the country is gratifying, particularly using criteria like door-to-balloon time, low complication rates and excellent results for treating heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Dramatic outcomes
We’re proud of the national recognition, but we’re truly excited about the difference we’re able to make for patients. Each day we see acute heart attacks and arrhythmias and more -- people struggling to enjoy their lives.
Through quality heart care, we make meaningful changes in patient lives in a short period of time, restoring quality of life or preventing a heart attack. As an epicenter in cardiac care, we’re seeing tremendous progress in treatment and in less invasive techniques. Because we can do more without opening the chest, we’re seeing patients in their 80s and even into their 90s able to successfully receive new heart valves and other treatments.
First in nation, Region
We were the first hospital in the nation to achieve a specialized accreditation for atrial fibrillation from the American College of Cardiology. We were first in northern Indiana to offer the stroke-preventing Watchman device. We have advanced certifications in heart failure and as a primary stroke center -- both by the Joint Commission with the American Heart Association.
How we change lives
Here are a few of our life-changing techniques:
To treat complex coronary artery disease, we’re using Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) with Impella. This advanced catheter-based procedure implants a device for temporary ventricular support in patients with advanced coronary artery disease. These patients may have been told previously that they are too high-risk for complications of a stent or coronary artery bypass graft surgery, but this procedure may now make surgery a safe possibility. Call 219-983-6307 for more information.
To treat heart failure, we’re using CardioMEMS technology, in which we implant a sensor into the pulmonary artery during a non-surgical procedure. This sensor monitors pressure and allows patients to transmit daily sensor readings directly to their health care providers to better manage their condition. A clinical trial showed that CardioMEMS technology reduces hospital admissions by up to 37 percent, improving the quality of life for heart failure patients. Call 219-983-8533 for more information.
Patients needing valve replacement are benefiting from Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), in which a balloon-expandable device is delivered via catheter without opening the chest or using cardiopulmonary bypass. Porter Regional is among the first in northern Indiana to offer this revolutionary procedure for patients, who were not previously candidates for valve replacement. Call 219-983-5249 for more information.
Atrial fibrillation (Afib) patients are reducing their risk for stroke without medication using the Watchman device, which closes off an area of the heart to keep harmful blood clots from entering the bloodstream. Porter was the first hospital in northern Indiana to offer this innovation. Call 219-983-8356 for more information.
Patients at risk for stroke are enjoying more peace of mind with the Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure, which fixes a hole in the heart during an outpatient procedure. According to the National Stroke Association, 40 percent of adults with cryptogenic stroke are associated with the presence of this PFO or hole. Call 219-983-6307 for more information.
An extraordinary team
Porter Physician Group has assembled a team of some of the finest cardiac physicians with expert training. I must share their names and recommend that you find your specialist among us. We are:
Cardiologists: Maya Kommineni, MD, MPH; Satya Rao, M.D.; Jay Shah, M.D.; Michael Wheat, M.D., FACC; Jessica Williams, M.D.
Interventional cardiologists: Anshuman Das, M.D.; Sandeep Sehgal, M.D, FACC, MBA
Cardiac electrophysiologists: Raghuram Dasari, M.D., FHRS; Mark Dixon, D.O.
Cardiothoracic surgeons: Walid Khabbaz, M.D., FCCP, FACC, FACS; Peter Rossi, M.D.
Are you at risk?
Though heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. — accounting for one in every four deaths — it's both preventable and controllable. We’ve created a five-minute heart assessment that can be completed online at porterhealth.com on the Heart Health page.
We encourage you to visit your health care professional and make sure you’re doing all you can to live heart healthy.
Early intervention helps us all live our best lives.