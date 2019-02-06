U.S. auto sales totaled 17,274,250 in 2018, an unexpected gain of 0.3 percent. Light trucks led the way with an 8 percent increase, and passenger cars were off 13.1 percent from 2017 totals. Here are the top 20 selling vehicles in 2018, according to data from the automakers, with their percent change from 2017:
Here are the top 10 sellers for 2018:
1. Ford F-Series: 451,138
2. Chevrolet Silverado: 291,074
3. Ram Pickup: 233,539
4. Nissan Rogue : 215,202
5. Toyota RAV4: 198,390. +7.4%
6. Honda CR-V: 179,580
7. Toyota Camry: 178,795
8. Honda Civic: 176,242
9. Chevrolet Equinox: 156,365
10. Toyota Corolla: 149,805
Source: Automakers