Toys, games and books that promote creativity, imagination and good, old-fashioned fun

One thing is for certain every holiday season — there is no shortage of toys on store shelves.
However, that can make it overwhelming to choose what gifts would be perfect for the child in your life.
Here are a few recommendations from local merchants as you make a list and check it twice.
Puzzles
Puzzles may not be the first gift you think of when it comes to kids, but they are a great choice as we look for ways to keep busy this year.
Mind Benders, a puzzle and game shop in downtown Whiting, features several unique options that go beyond your average puzzle.
Owners Amy and Joel Bender recommend a Round Solar System puzzle, which features a glowing LED sun that brings light to the planets around it ($25, facebook.com/mindbenderspuzzlesandgames).
“Children’s puzzle interests have really taken off this year, so we have ramped up our variety that includes many unique types,” Amy Bender said.
Other options include a Scratch & Sniff Sweet Smells Bakery puzzle ($15), an Animated City Puzzle with a Magic Card Camera Viewer ($19) that creates animated effects as you move it across the picture, and a Jack & the Beanstalk Logic Puzzle ($34) that includes 60 challenges in which you drop pieces down the beanstalk.
“Watch the double-sided puzzle pieces rotate as they fall into place down the ladder frame,” she said.
Art and crafts
Mind Benders also offers a Big GEM Diamond Painting Kit ($17) that allows the user to pick up a variety of colorful gems and apply them to a colorful adhesive coated sticker for a sparkly creation.
Another popular choice, Bender says, is the Creatto Magical Moose & Forest Friends or Moonlight Elephant Safari($11). These crafts allow you to build a 3-D creation, which can be illuminated using a strand of LED lights, from interlocking plastic tiles.
Artwork for kids’ rooms can be another great option. Stellar Villa, a wall art company, features artwork ($35 and up, stellarvilla.com) hand drawn by an in-house artist.
“With the COVID pandemic, artwork is more important than ever as we spend so much time indoors and under quarantines and lockdowns,” co-founder Patrick Connelly said. “It helps create a soothing environment, reduces stress and stimulates the imagination.”
Printable posters ($4, calmekidsco.com) that can be customized with a child’s name are an easy way to give a personalized gift. Finished designs are sent via email and can be then printed from home or uploaded to an online printing service.
For girls, a gift from A Girl Like Me (agirllikemeart.com) can be the perfect way to show you care. Options include everything from colorful die-cut stickers ($6) to journals ($19 and up), T-shirts ($20 and up) and prints ($20 and up). All feature empowering messages and artistic images of girls.
For the imagination
Toys that encourage role play and using your imagination are very popular, says Tracy Melcher, owner of Chesterton Toys.
The downtown toy store features a wide variety of playsets that encourage kids to develop scenarios and bring characters to life, including the Playmobil Scooby Doo Haunted House ($120, chestertontoys.com), Hape play food ($16-$22), Haba Soft Dolls ($18-$30) and Timber Tots ($16-52), a playset designed to look like a tree where friendly critters live.
For music lovers, the Loog Pro Acoustic guitar ($129, loogguitars.com) features an award-winning design approved by educators. The three-string guitar allows users to play songs on day one and gives them a sense of accomplishment. It also comes in a variety of sizes depending on your child’s age.
Disney Sketchy Tales ($20, amazon.com) allows kids to use their drawing skills in this fun guessing game. One player starts the game by choosing a character card and scenario card, and then draws a doodle of the combination. The doodle is then passed to the next player, who must write down what he thinks the drawing is. The new doodle then prompts the next player to sketch.
Classic finds
Games are a great family gift, and the classics ($10-$26) such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, Yahtzee and Sorry are all still popular at Chesterton Toys decades after they were created, Melcher says.
At Toys in the Attic, which has locations in Valparaiso, Crown Point and Hobart, classic toys for the little ones are go-tos.
Owners Chris and Tim Reddick say Jack-in-the-boxes ($25, toysintheattic.net) are still popular options for babies and young children, and the stores carry styles that include Winnie the Pooh, Sock Monkey, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the classic clown.
Other toy classics including "Star Wars," GI Joe and Transformers come to life at Crown Point Toys & Collectibles, which has a wide variety of figurines ($4 and up), lunch boxes ($30 and up) and more. It also carries "He-Man," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "GhostBusters" options.
For educational purposes
STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities combine fun with a hidden educational value, Bender says.
She recommends the Dig It Up Space Discoveries Kit ($28), which includes 12 asteroids from which kids can excavate astronauts, aliens, UFOs, space shuttles and more, all while comparing their findings to the provided excavation guide.
Other activity kits at Mind Benders include the Magical Mixing Kit ($22), a sensory science kit that focuses on slime, crystals and color transformations, and the Little Dipper Roller Coaster ($40), which allows kids to build their own roller coaster using block-based bricks.
Toys in the Attic, the Reddicks say, has toys that let kids explore their inner engineer. Plus Plus ($8-$25) is a building system designed in Denmark in which all the pieces are the exact same shape and size that can be used to build 2-D and 3-D creations.
Snap Ships ($12-$35) is another versatile building system that links with YouTube to provide construction ideas.
The building continues with Clixo ($30 and up, myclixo.com), which combines the magic of origami with the ease of classic block building. Each piece is magnetic and can be built anywhere — in the air, on the ground or on the go.
For the reader
If you’re looking for a few good books that will make a lasting impression, most of these are available at any major book retailer or independent shop.
“Play Like a Girl” ($16) from famed photographer Kate Parker is perfect for any teen who is into soccer. The girls and women photographed in this book range in ages from 8 to adult professionals.
“How to Astronaut” ($28) follows astronaut Terry Virts, who captures all the highs, lows, humor and wonder of being an astronaut. His stories include survival training, space shuttle emergencies and the art of putting on a spaceship.
“Ocean: A Photicular Book” ($27) will make children feel as though they are on a dive. Using Photicular technology, each image in the book is like a 3-D movie.
“Space Maps: Your Tour of the Universe” ($30) offers just that. This super-sized book of maps teaches kids the names of constellations and allows them to hop from planet to planet to explore beyond what the naked eye can see. With its 24 maps, kids will be ready to grab their telescopes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!