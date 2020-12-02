Toys, games and books that promote creativity, imagination and good, old-fashioned fun

Other activity kits at Mind Benders include the Magical Mixing Kit ($22), a sensory science kit that focuses on slime, crystals and color transformations, and the Little Dipper Roller Coaster ($40), which allows kids to build their own roller coaster using block-based bricks.

Toys in the Attic, the Reddicks say, has toys that let kids explore their inner engineer. Plus Plus ($8-$25) is a building system designed in Denmark in which all the pieces are the exact same shape and size that can be used to build 2-D and 3-D creations.

Snap Ships ($12-$35) is another versatile building system that links with YouTube to provide construction ideas.

The building continues with Clixo ($30 and up, myclixo.com), which combines the magic of origami with the ease of classic block building. Each piece is magnetic and can be built anywhere — in the air, on the ground or on the go.

For the reader

If you’re looking for a few good books that will make a lasting impression, most of these are available at any major book retailer or independent shop.