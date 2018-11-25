TradeWinds Services has a longstanding tradition of helping those with physical and developmental disabilities, and the organization is always looking to expand its reach.
“We continue to grow,” Jon Gold, chief executive, said of TradeWinds and the strategic plan it's developing.
One of the areas being reviewed are 4 acres TradeWinds owns just north of if its main center in Merrillville. Gold said a production facility is one of the options the organization is exploring for the site.
TradeWinds was incorporated more than 50 years ago to offer physical rehabilitation services to children in Northwest Indiana. It has served more than 30,000 adults and children since then.
Families initially received assistance in a variety of locations, including church basements, schoolrooms, YMCA facilities and rented storefronts.
Gold said that changed in 1966, when union labor volunteered to construct the original TradeWinds center in Gary, using materials donated by local businesses and industries.
This allowed TradeWinds to add services for adults, including prevocational and job skills training to help them earn money starting in the 1970s.
Gold said TradeWinds began looking for new digs when a strategic plan completed 10 years ago found it would have had to invest millions of dollars to remain in the Gary facility.
“We got about 50 years out of that building,” he said.
An anonymous donor came to the rescue in 2012, purchasing its current building in Merrillville and donating it to TradeWinds.
After an extensive nine-month renovation project, TradeWinds moved into the facility at 3198 E. 83rd Place about four years ago.
The more central location has opened even more opportunities to assist others.
Gold said TradeWinds now provides a wide variety of programs for children and adults, with a 40 percent increase in services offered since the move.
Child care, occupational and speech therapy, a summer camp and other services are among the services available to youngsters.
This year, those in child care grew and harvested tomatoes, cucumbers, dill, basil, and lettuce, tending and watering the vegetables daily.
Adult Day Activity Program and Training (ADAPT), prevocational services, employment services, respite care, residential living and deaf services are among the adult programs offered at TradeWinds.
In the prevocational program, participants gain jobs skills that can help them obtain employment in the community. Three case managers support more than 115 prevocational participants each day, according to the organization.
In its residential program, staff helps residents at 18 group homes develop independent living skills.
The organization also has a business services program that includes a sign shop, sewing production as well as packaging and manufacturing.
In the sewing program, the organization has long created garments for the U.S. Department of Defense. More than 61,000 garments were produced in the threes months ended in September, TradeWinds reported.
Stampers also are produced at the organization's Merrillville facility. More than 38,000 stampers were created in August, according to TradeWinds.
TradeWinds couldn't continue its mission without community assistance such as financial contributions and volunteer efforts.
He said the organization's volunteer base has grown substantially over the years, to hundreds from about 30 in the early years. But, with growth, there comes the need for more helpers.
For information about TradeWinds and opportunities to assist the organization, visit www.tradewindsnwi.org or call 219-945-0100.