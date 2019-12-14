Growth is an ongoing goal for all organizations, and that’s something TradeWinds Services continues to achieve.
The organization provides services to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities and children of all abilities, with the number of individuals it helps almost doubling since it moved to its facility off Colorado Street in Hobart in 2014, TradeWinds CEO Jon Gold said.
TradeWinds was serving about 500 people in 2014, Gold said. That has risen to about 1,000.
Childcare, occupational and speech therapy, a summer camp and other services are available for youth at TradeWinds.
Adult Day Activity Program and Training (ADAPT), prevocational services, employment services, respite care, residential services and deaf services are among the adult programs offered.
The organization also has a business services program that provides job opportunities in its sewing production area, sign shop as well as packaging and manufacturing.
Gold said that program offers “a great training ground” to learn skills.
He said TradeWinds has been creating garments for the U.S. Department of Defense for more than 30 years through the sewing manufacturing program.
“That’s a big part of the thing,” Gold said.
During the 2019 fiscal year, the sewing program produced more than 540,000 garments — including coveralls, smocks and chef's coats — for the Defense Department and Region companies.
The sign shop’s customer base doubled in the 2019 fiscal year that ended June 30, serving 512 customers in that time, according to TradeWinds. “It’s a growth area for us,” Gold said.
The sign shop serves a variety of business, from real estate firms and construction companies to community events. It also offers custom wedding and bridal items.
“We want that to be known as a competitive business,” Gold said.
More than 800,000 units, including stamp blocks, hydraulic repair kits and Loopy Cases for phones, were packaged and assembled through the business services program.
Loopy Cases are mobile phone cases with a loop to provide a better grip on their devices.
Gold said customers of the packaging and assembly program that have moved out of the area continue to turn to TradeWinds because of its high-quality service.
Though the organization has many programs for youth and adults, that wasn’t always the case.
When TradeWinds incorporated more than 50 years ago, it offered physical rehabilitation services to children in Northwest Indiana.
It’s original facility was constructed in 1966 in Gary by volunteer union labor with donated materials. It was in that building that TradeWinds also began offering services to adults.
After decades there, larger quarters were needed. An anonymous donor purchased and donated the Hobart building to TradeWinds in 2012. That facility opened after it was renovated.
Gold said TradeWinds also has an operations building across the street from the main center.
TradeWinds keeps its focus on how it can continue to blossom.
Gold said debt associated with renovating the organization’s main Hobart facility will be “paid off in the near future.”
So TradeWinds officials are contemplating the next move to grow.
One of the areas being reviewed is a 4-acre parcel TradeWinds owns just north of the Hobart facility.
Like all such organizations, Tradewinds relies on financial contributions and volunteers to run its programs. More than 2,300 volunteer hours were spent at TradeWinds in fiscal 2019, a 50 percent increase from a year earlier.
To get involved, visit www.tradewindsnwi.org or call 219-945-0100.