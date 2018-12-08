Today, most kids put electronics on their Christmas list — smart phones, tablets, game systems. But there was a time when the big request was a toy train.
Though there aren’t nearly as many model train sets in homes as in the Lionel hey days, trains still have quite a bit of appeal — especially during the holiday season when they run under many trees or are purchased as gifts to keep this tradition alive.
“In the 1950s, Lionel was the biggest toy company in the world and everyone wanted one for Christmas,” said Tom McComas, owner of I Love Toy Trains in Michigan City and of TM Books & Video, which has produced a children's video series on trains that's sold more than 4 million DVDs. “Today it’s not quite the same. Grandpas and dads remember, but kids today are into their phones and a train under the Christmas tree wouldn’t hold their attention. They have the whole world at their fingertips, but there should be a balance. They should also learn to work with their hands and with tools.
“It was a big deal when you were 8 or 9 to have a train or to have an Erector set," McComas said of that time gone by. "Erector sets spawned a lot of engineers. In the '40s and '50s trains were a glamorous way to travel and trains meant something in everybody’s lives.”
Even as parents and grandparents work to keep the flame of model trains as warm as the steam from locomotives alive,
the trains themselves have evolved, said McComas, and that has helped draw in younger train fans. “Trains do more than they ever did before,” said McComas. “Manufacturers have advanced the electronic aspects, so the trains themselves have advanced greatly to try and involve kids and make them interested. Instead of a transformer, they now have hand controllers. You can be be in the other room and blow the whistle. It’s all wireless remote control and that’s helped a lot.”
John Nowak of York Trains in Highland notes that the train business picks up around Christmas. “At Christmas, the train sets come out,” he said. "Lionel is going on 14 years producing 'The Polar Express' set. This is the longest time they’ve made the same train set.”
York Trains has been in business for 30 years, and he said he saw a resurgence in trains in the 1980s that has steadily declined. “Many manufacturers have consolidated or gone out of business,” he said. But not Lionel.
“Lionel is the most well-known brand we sell, and O-gauge is great for small hands,” said Nowak. “However HO-gauge is more popular because of price. G is larger and can run outdoors and there’s Z-gauge, which many think is the smallest, but there is a T-gauge, which is ten times smaller than O-gauge.”
Nowak said that he stocks not just new trains sets and accessories, but also many cars from the last half-century. “I have loads of antique and unique items you thought you could only find on eBay. Because the trains last so long, even old pieces make great gifts for someone with a vintage set.
“Many of theses trains work after 75 years by simply cleaning and oiling,” said Nowak.
McComas said he also repairs trains at his store. “The toy train companies made a great product and someone will bring in one that’s been in an attic for 50 years and clean it up and it zips around the track. A Lionel train can last 40 or 50 years or more and most other toys are lucky to last a weekend."