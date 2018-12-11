'Tis the season to dress your home in holiday style, indoors and out. Whether you’re a new homeowner or a veteran tree trimmer, there are a variety of new and updated looks, as well as tried-and-true options out there.
Julie Severa, garden center manager at Allen Landscape in Highland, said wreaths are a decorating staple.
“They can be used on doors, chimneys, light poles, walls or any other space,” she said. “There are many choices in types including Balsam fir, Fraser fir, Boxwood and Noble fir, as well as sizes.”
Severa said pine cones with a hand-tied bow, birch or dogwood sticks, holly berries, and other ornaments can be added, transforming an everyday wreath into a work of art.
“Sizing recommendations will depend on the space available, but the most common wreath sizes for a front door are 18, 24, or 30 inches,” she noted. “If wreaths are to be displayed on a chimney or a space above the front door, 36, 48, or 60 inches are most common.”
Balsam wreaths, add Severa, have the best fragrance and are quite budget friendly. Fraser wreaths remain a favorite because they retain their needles throughout the season.
Festive holiday planters can be made with leftover pots from summer flowers. Fill them with greens and adornments for a simple holiday transformation. Also, garlands can dress up a doorway, light pole, railing or columns.
“When it comes to decorating outdoors, do it as early as you can because once the cold weather arrives, you won’t want to be out there,” said Severa. “Once the temperature drops, decorating indoors with a toasty fire burning is a snap.”
Of course, decorating inside wouldn’t be the same without a Christmas tree. Before leaving the house to pick out a tree, Severa advises that customers measure the area set aside for it.
“Bring your tape measure with you to the store,” said Severa. “There’s nothing worse than finding the perfect tree, getting it home and realizing it doesn’t fit in the house.”
Severa said to aim for a tree that is about one foot shorter than your ceiling to allow space for a topper.
“When buying a fresh tree, choose a species that meets your needs,” Severa said. “Some trees are more fragrant than others, some hold their needles better, some have larger spaces between branches and have sturdier branches for larger ornaments, and some needles are softer and less prickly than others.”
Severa added that buyers should perform a freshness test on the tree. “On a fir, the needles should break crisply, and pine needles don’t break when they’re fresh. They simply bend without breaking,” she said. “Also, be sure the tree doesn’t have excessive needle loss, wrinkled bark or a musty odor. Give the tree a fresh cut and get it in water within 45 minutes.”
When shopping for indoor décor, Maysa Cateby, owner of Ambiance in St. John, said the modern look is the new “tradition.”
“People are gravitating toward unusual ornaments in non-traditional colors, silver and gold ornaments, chandelier type and even crystal are more and more desirable,” said Cateby. “Our No. 1 ornament is the crystal angel.”
Cateby noted that the contemporary focus is on sparkle and shine as a way to bring in the light since it’s cold and dark outside.
“Christmas is the most exciting time of the year for our customers,” she said. “This season, most want glamor in their Christmas, with shiny trees in silver, gold or champagne.”
Silk wreaths are popular and the bigger and more lights and sparkle, the better, Cateby explained. People love the traditional deer ornaments and collecting Santas is still en vogue.
But the underlying trend overall appears to be shine. “We can call it ‘Sparkle the Season,’ ” said Cateby.