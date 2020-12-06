Traditional or trendy, fresh flowers make the festivities sing

Organic-look arrangements include nontraditional greenery such as eucalyptus or leucadendron that's a good fit for the holidays, according to Brickner.

There’s no need to wait to order your holiday arrangements, Brickner said. In addition to silk or faux-floral arrangements which are available now, certain evergreens can be long-lasting.

“Toward the beginning of December, we do assorted evergreen arrangements that can last the whole season long,” he said. “It’s more the unique pines and pine cones, berries and accents like that. Keep it watered and it will go through the season.”

Despite some pandemic changes, the flower business is going strong, Brickner says.

“We were shut down for a number of months for walk-in business, so that’s impacted the giftware sales in-person, but we’ve seen an increase in the floral designs that we deliver,” he said. “People can’t go see their loved ones or not wanting to expose people who are at risk; flowers are a great way to show others they are thinking of them.

“It’s taken the place of being there in person or taking them out to dinner.”