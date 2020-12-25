Transatlantic outreach gives Southland an Italian accent

Most people probably wouldn’t see any notable connection between the Midwest prairie town of Lockport and the plateau hamlet of Asiago in the foothills of the Italian Alps. But Patti Pastore isn’t most people.

With family roots in the area, Pastore made sure to include Asiago as a stop on her Italian vacation in 2011. While there, not only did she manage to track down some long-lost cousins (with the help of the very friendly and accommodating townsfolk), she also noticed many names of people and businesses that were similar to those in Lockport. Back in the States, her overseas experience and that sense of warm familiarity led Pastore to explore more about the town and the Sister Cities International program.

“I knew I had heritage there and wanted to learn more about Asiago,” Pastore says. “So I started doing some research and found that there were around 30 families who had ancestors immigrate to Lockport from Asiago. And that was when the idea began to come into focus.”