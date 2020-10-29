 Skip to main content
Trick or treat times
Here's when your little ghouls and goblins can make the trick-or-treat rounds in your town.

Frankfort

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit www.villageoffrankfort.com for updates.

Homer Glen

3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. The village has scheduled other Halloween themed activities. Visit www.homerglenil.org/civicalerts.aspx?aid=598 for details.

Lockport

3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Participating houses are asked to leave their porch lights on. Visit www.cityoflockport.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=287

Mokena

3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit www.mokena.org/calendarview.aspx?cid=26109

New Lenox

3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit www.newlenox.net/newsview.aspx?nid=10629.

Orland Park

2-8 p.m. Oct. 31. The village is asking participating households to leave their porch light on. Visit www.orlandpark.org/news/press-release/halloween_trick_or_treating for details.

Tinley Park

3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31. The village also is hosting other Halloween activities.  Visit www.tinleypark.org/government/departments/marketing_department/special_events.php

