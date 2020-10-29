Trick or treat times

Here's when your little ghouls and goblins can make the trick-or-treat rounds in your town.
Frankfort
4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit www.villageoffrankfort.com for updates.
Homer Glen
3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. The village has scheduled other Halloween themed activities. Visit www.homerglenil.org/civicalerts.aspx?aid=598 for details.
Lockport
3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Participating houses are asked to leave their porch lights on. Visit www.cityoflockport.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=287
Mokena
3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit www.mokena.org/calendarview.aspx?cid=26109
New Lenox
3-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit www.newlenox.net/newsview.aspx?nid=10629.
Orland Park
2-8 p.m. Oct. 31. The village is asking participating households to leave their porch light on. Visit www.orlandpark.org/news/press-release/halloween_trick_or_treating for details.
Tinley Park
3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31. The village also is hosting other Halloween activities. Visit www.tinleypark.org/government/departments/marketing_department/special_events.php.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!