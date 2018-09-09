It’s hard to have a serious conversation about higher education in America these days without talking about the costs of pursuing a degree. The tough choices when grappling with whether they can afford to pursue their academic dreams can give way to crippling long-term effects of student debt.
Indeed, from spiraling tuition rates to loan delinquencies, feel-good stories are hard to come by. But thanks to an innovative program designed to give prospective students across the Midwest access to a wider range of college choices by holding tuition costs to in-state levels for applicants from select nearby states, there’s at least a glimmer of hope.
Established in 1994, the Midwest Student Exchange Program (MSEP) was set up to help improve access to post-secondary education by providing more affordable opportunities for students to attend out-of-state institutions.
With more than 100 colleges and universities in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin having opened their doors to each others' residents at more affordable rates, the MSEP has grown into the Midwest’s largest multistate reciprocity program.
“As more and more students find out about MSEP, especially when they realize that for an Illinois resident MSEP can make tuition more affordable than even in-state tuition at an Illinois public university, we are seeing additional students take advantage of the MSEP,” says Alexis Montevirgen, vice chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Indiana University Northwest, where the program has been offered since fall 2016. “At this point, we do not have numbers to be able to assess how successful the program has been, but we have certainly noticed increases in inquiries and interest.”
Through the MSEP, public institutions agree to charge non-resident students from the nine MSEP states no more than 150 percent of the in-state resident tuition rate for specific programs (at IU Northwest, this includes most undergraduate degree programs, as well as the RN-to-BSN online degree program).
There is no additional application process — undergraduate students who have legal residence in the participating states will see the MSEP as an award on their student account after registering for classes. While savings vary by institution depending on tuition rates, participating students typically realize savings of $500 and $5,000 annually. At IUN, for example, a student from Illinois, home of the majority of non-resident students, would pay little more than $10,500 under the MSEP rather than $19,000 without it.
“Our outreach and recruitment presence, especially in the immediate Illinois region within close proximity to the campus, had been well established prior to MSEP,” Montevirgen says. “In fact, prior to MSEP, IU Northwest had an Illiana Scholarship that was designed for prospective Illinois students. However, we decided to replace the Illiana Scholarships with MSEP in order to be able to recruit and expand the ability for out-of-state students who would like to come to IU Northwest to a broader pool of students from the other states that are also a part of MSEP.”
The story is very similar at Ivy Tech Community College, where students from Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio benefit from reciprocity arrangements — through the MSEP and local relationships — to receive reduced tuition. In offering such a benefit, the college not only helps open its doors to a wider array of students, it also becomes part of one of the few good-news stories in higher education financing.
“Ivy Tech has offered tuition reciprocity for many years, particularly in areas where campuses are closely located to adjacent state lines,” says Kelsey Batten, the school’s assistant vice president for Marketing and Communications. “It is in the best interest of the student, especially if they are commuting to college, to not see out-of-state tuition as a barrier to their success.”
For more information on the Midwest Student Exchange Program, visit msep.mhec.org.