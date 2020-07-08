Ula Art Gallery makes itself at home at Fancy Frugal Furniture Boutique

“I was banging on the doors of every furniture store in Chicago,” she said. Some liked the idea, but wanted more time. “Others didn’t like the prices, and the majority said that my artworks do not match their furniture.”

So Davitt turned to her own brick and mortar gallery.

“I sold all my assets and I opened my own brick and mortar gallery on Summit Street in Crown Point. It was my dream,” she said. “People who discovered us loved it. I loved it. There was so much potential. The energy and excitement were there. We did three top-notch art shows.

“Yet, I quickly realized I could not survive. I closed,” Davitt said.

Brenda Spitz is an artist whose abstract, colorful work has been sold from Davitt’s gallery.

“I paint things that make me happy or are fun. Nothing too serious,” Spitz says.

“When she opened her original gallery in Crown Point, she asked me if I wanted to put a few pieces in it, and she also hosted an art show for me,” Spitz said. “I sold a couple of pieces there.”