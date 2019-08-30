Sept. 5
11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Pesto's Italian Restaurant
5–7 p.m. Dinner catered by Semento's Napoli Cafe
Proceeds benefit Valparaiso High School Bands, Choir and Orchestra Parents Association to support Valparaiso High School music programs.
5 -7 p.m. Entertainment by VHS Band, Orchestra, and Varsity Singers
Sept. 6
11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Kelsey's Steakhouse
5 p.m. Hot Wheels Race of Champions registration
6 p.m. Race begins
5–8 p.m. Food truck rally featuring 10 food trucks
6:30–8 p.m. Entertainment by Mike & Joe
Prefest events are at William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza. Lunches and dinners are available for carryout. Thursday dinner tickets are available at Valparaiso Events office, 150 W. Lincolnway, Suite 1006.
Menus can be found at ValparaisoEvents.com
Sept. 7
7 a.m. Festival booths open
7:30 a.m. Valpo Parks Popcorn Panic 5-mile run/5K run/walk
8:45 a.m. Valpo Parks Lit’l Kernel Puff Race, Washington Street and Lincolnway.
10 a.m. Popcorn Parade
Old Town Banquet Center on Calumet Avenue, down to Lincolnway, up to Campbell, and finish at Ben Franklin Middle School
11:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Beer Garden open, Central Park Plaza
Noon-6:30 p.m. Festival Main Stage
Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza
Noon–1 p.m. Keith Jackson and the Triple Dose Band
1:30–2:30 p.m. Chad Burton
3-4:30 p.m. Jagertown
5– 6:30 p.m. Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
Noon-6:30 p.m. Michigan Street Music Stage
Lincolnway and Michigan Street
12:30–1:30 p.m. Garage Bands from Front Porch Music
2–3 p.m. Jules and the Cellar Door
3:30–6:30 p.m. Blues Project
7 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Ultimate Poppin’ Play Zone
Michigan Street and Indiana Avenue
Inflatables, games and new rides