2018 Valparaiso Popcorn Festival Schedule

ChicagoLand Popcorn Area
William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza
All lunches and dinners are available for carryout. Dinner tickets are available at Valparaiso Events office, 150 W. Lincolnway, Suite 1006.
Menus are available at valparaisoevents.com
Sept. 4
11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Semento’s Napoli Cafe
4:30–7 p.m. Dinner catered by Hilltop Neighborhood House/Duffy's Place. There will be face painting and an inflatable slide for the kids.
5 p.m. Registration for Hot Wheels Race of Champions
6 p.m. Race begins
6:30 p.m. Cutest Baby Finals: Sponsored by Cavanaugh & Nondorf Orthodontics
Sept. 5
11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Pesto's Italian Restaurant
5–7 p.m. Dinner catered by Valparaiso Band Parents Association
Valparaiso High School Varsity Singers and Concert Band will perform.
Sept. 6
10:30 a.m. Registration for 9th Annual Rotary Popcorn Open Golf Outing
Noon Golf Outing Shotgun Start at the Valparaiso Country Club
11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Scooter's BBQ
4:30–6:30 p.m. Dinner catered by Valparaiso Kiwanis Club
Sept. 7
11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Kelsey's Steak & Seafood
5–7 p.m. Dinner catered by NWI School Nutrition Association Chapter 25
Ronn & John to perform.
Race information
Register for the Lit'l Kernel Puff, for children age 2-9, through the Parks Department 219-462-5144, valpoparks.org
Sept. 5 and 6
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Popcorn Panic packet pickup and registration at Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E. Lincolnway
Sept. 7
3:30–6:30 p.m. Popcorn Panic packet pickup and registration; Lit’l Kernel Puff packet pickup. Butterfield Pavilion, Old Fairgrounds Park, 704 McCord Rd.
Festival Day
Sept. 8
7 a.m. Booths open
7:30 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5-mile run starts
7:45 a.m. 5K run/walk start
8:45 a.m. Lit’l Kernel Puff Race starts
10 a.m. Valparaiso Popcorn Festival ChicagoLand Popcorn Parade
11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Beer Garden open in Central Park Plaza
11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Chicagoland Popcorn Area open at William E. Urschel Pavilion in Central Park Plaza. Food and beverages offered by Pikk’s Tavern, Hero’s Hot Dogs, and Martini’s
Festival Main Stage
Porter Health Amphitheater in Central Park Plaza
Noon–1:15 p.m. Stop. Drop. Rewind
1:30–2:30 p.m. Anchors
3–4:30 p.m. S. Joel Norman
5–6:30 p.m. Soul Asylum
Michigan Street Music Stage
Lincolnway and Michigan Street
Noon–2:50 p.m. Garage Bands from Front Porch Music
3–3:50 p.m. Smoking Suits
4–4:50 p.m. Cognitive Blue
5–6 p.m. Jonny James
Ultimate Poppin’ Play Zone
Michigan Street and Indiana Avenue
7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Features an obstacle course, bungee, inflatable challenges, games, and food