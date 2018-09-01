Subscribe for 33¢ / day
2018 Valparaiso Popcorn Festival Schedule
Front Porch Music in Valparaiso hosts open mic night.

ChicagoLand Popcorn Area

William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza

All lunches and dinners are available for carryout. Dinner tickets are available at Valparaiso Events office, 150 W. Lincolnway, Suite 1006.

Menus are available at valparaisoevents.com

Sept. 4

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Semento’s Napoli Cafe

4:30–7 p.m. Dinner catered by Hilltop Neighborhood House/Duffy's Place. There will be face painting and an inflatable slide for the kids.  

5 p.m. Registration for Hot Wheels Race of Champions

6 p.m. Race begins

6:30 p.m. Cutest Baby Finals: Sponsored by Cavanaugh & Nondorf Orthodontics

Sept. 5

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Pesto's Italian Restaurant 

5–7 p.m. Dinner catered by Valparaiso Band Parents Association 

Valparaiso High School Varsity Singers and Concert Band will perform.

Sept. 6

10:30 a.m. Registration for 9th Annual Rotary Popcorn Open Golf Outing 

Noon Golf Outing Shotgun Start at the Valparaiso Country Club

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Scooter's BBQ

4:30–6:30 p.m. Dinner catered by Valparaiso Kiwanis Club

Sept. 7

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch catered by Kelsey's Steak & Seafood

5–7 p.m. Dinner catered by NWI School Nutrition Association Chapter 25

Ronn & John to perform.

Race information

Register for the Lit'l Kernel Puff, for children age 2-9, through the Parks Department 219-462-5144, valpoparks.org

Sept. 5 and 6

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Popcorn Panic packet pickup and registration at Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E. Lincolnway

Sept. 7

3:30–6:30 p.m. Popcorn Panic packet pickup and registration; Lit’l Kernel Puff packet pickup. Butterfield Pavilion, Old Fairgrounds Park, 704 McCord Rd.

Festival Day

Sept. 8

7 a.m. Booths open

7:30 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5-mile run starts

7:45 a.m. 5K run/walk start

8:45 a.m. Lit’l Kernel Puff Race starts

10 a.m. Valparaiso Popcorn Festival ChicagoLand Popcorn Parade

11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Beer Garden open in Central Park Plaza

11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Chicagoland Popcorn Area open at William E. Urschel Pavilion in Central Park Plaza. Food and beverages offered by Pikk’s Tavern, Hero’s Hot Dogs, and Martini’s

Festival Main Stage

Porter Health Amphitheater in Central Park Plaza

Noon–1:15 p.m. Stop. Drop. Rewind

1:30–2:30 p.m. Anchors

3–4:30 p.m. S. Joel Norman

5–6:30 p.m. Soul Asylum

Michigan Street Music Stage

Lincolnway and Michigan Street

Noon–2:50 p.m. Garage Bands from Front Porch Music

3–3:50 p.m. Smoking Suits

4–4:50 p.m. Cognitive Blue

5–6 p.m. Jonny James

Ultimate Poppin’ Play Zone

Michigan Street and Indiana Avenue

7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Features an obstacle course, bungee, inflatable challenges, games, and food

