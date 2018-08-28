The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival has been named the Best of the Region by readers of The Times of Northwest Indiana for 21 years. And with good reason.
An average of 60,000 people flock to Downtown Valparaiso for the annual event that features more than 250 arts and crafts booths, more than 30 food vendors, and an array of fun activities including two music stages, a kids play zone and beer garden.
Such attractions are why the Fest is celebrating its 40th anniversary from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Admission is free.
Valparaiso Events, which operates the Fest, works to make sure visitors enjoy the visit.
Shuttles
Shuttles operate from parking areas to the Fest from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Round trip fare is $4 for adults and $2 for children with a maximum of $9.
To get to the parking areas and use the shuttles, which are handicapped accessible:
SOUTH Popcorn Shuttle Area: From the west, take I-80/90 or I-94 east to I-65 South to U.S. 30 east and go approximately 10 miles to Hayes-Leonard Elementary School, 653 Hayes Leonard Rd.
NORTH Popcorn Shuttle Area/Family Express Lot is new this year. From the east, take I-80/90 or I-94 west to State Rd. 49 south. Turn right and use roundabouts to stay on Vale Park Road (400 North). Follow the signs.
Parking
Parking also is available at Porter County Administration Building Parking Garage, at Lafayette and Monroe Streets, for $10.
Handicap parking
From U.S. 30 to State Road 2, turn north onto Washington Street. Go to the barricade and turn east on South Street. Cross the train tracks to a stop sign at Franklin Street. Continue north on Franklin to Monroe Street to Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St., where parking is available with proper ID.
Bicycle parking
Valparaiso Pathways Committee will host free, unsupervised bicycle parking from 6 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church at Washington and Chicago Streets. Bring your own lock.
Be advised that pets, inline skates, skateboards, and bikes are not allowed in the Festival area.