Valpo Parks adapts Discovery Day Camp to keep the fun in summer

Valparaiso Parks’ Discovery Day Camp offers kids a healthy environment to learn and grow while playing in the outdoors.
“From my standpoint all we try to do is just run a healthy, safe and fun camp,” said Tarrance Price, recreation superintendent for Valparaiso Parks & Recreation. “Even with what’s been going on in the world today, I don’t feel like it changes our goals, it just puts our face to what we need to be aware of.”
To that end, Discovery Day Camp has something for everyone, with age-appropriate activities for children 5-14.
“One of the things that’s been very exciting for us is our increase of participation of kids ages 12-14,” Price said. “We want to have things that are catered to them also, that can be a safe haven for them. They can hang out with some different people or see their friends.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp has put new procedures in place to keep campers and staff safe.
“We’ve been following the guidelines issued by our governor,” Price said. “We’re going to have to do temperature gauging for our staff, and we will have more sanitizing stations out there. But we’re an outdoor camp. We’re trying to make sure the adjustments we need to make for COVID-19 don’t interfere with our mission to let kids be outside and have fun.”
In a regular year, Discovery Day Camp takes the kids on field trips throughout the summer, but this year no field trips are planned, according to Price. Instead, kids will enjoy inflatable days, games, songs, team sports, arts and crafts, hiking and more.
“When it gets super hot, we encourage kids to bring their swim gear,” Price said. “We have done water balloons and slip and slides, we bring a dunk tank out there. When it gets super hot we make sure to keep everybody cooled off.”
Campers should bring appropriate clothing and close-toed shoes, as well as swim and rain gear, and a packed lunch with an ice pack. In addition, campers should bring a full water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray.
Parents can be sure their kids are in good hands at Discovery Day Camp. According to the Valpo Parks website, all staff members attend orientation, first aid, CPR and AED (defibrillator) training, and have completed an extensive training session that includes safety and curriculum development.
A full list of camp rules and procedures can be found on the Valpo Parks website, valpoparks.org.
Kids have to follow a code of conduct to participate in the camp as well, to make it a great week for everyone.
“We emphasize being respectful to one another, having a good time, being safe, and making it the best experience they’ve had,” Price said. “Making it a summer that they’ll never forget in a positive way.”
The camp runs Monday-Friday from July 6-Aug. 6 at Rogers-Lakewood Park. All sessions start at 9 a.m., with the 5-year-olds’ program wrapping up at 3 p.m., with aftercare available, and the other ages' concluding at 5 p.m. Fees vary for residents and nonresidents, as well as additional services.
For more information, call Valpo Parks at 219-462-5144.
