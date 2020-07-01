Valpo Parks adapts Discovery Day Camp to keep the fun in summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valparaiso Parks’ Discovery Day Camp offers kids a healthy environment to learn and grow while playing in the outdoors.

“From my standpoint all we try to do is just run a healthy, safe and fun camp,” said Tarrance Price, recreation superintendent for Valparaiso Parks & Recreation. “Even with what’s been going on in the world today, I don’t feel like it changes our goals, it just puts our face to what we need to be aware of.”

To that end, Discovery Day Camp has something for everyone, with age-appropriate activities for children 5-14.

“One of the things that’s been very exciting for us is our increase of participation of kids ages 12-14,” Price said. “We want to have things that are catered to them also, that can be a safe haven for them. They can hang out with some different people or see their friends.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp has put new procedures in place to keep campers and staff safe.