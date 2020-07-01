Valpo Parks adapts Discovery Day Camp to keep the fun in summer
urgent

Valpo Parks adapts Discovery Day Camp to keep the fun in summer

{{featured_button_text}}

Valparaiso Parks’ Discovery Day Camp offers kids a healthy environment to learn and grow while playing in the outdoors.

“From my standpoint all we try to do is just run a healthy, safe and fun camp,” said Tarrance Price, recreation superintendent for Valparaiso Parks & Recreation. “Even with what’s been going on in the world today, I don’t feel like it changes our goals, it just puts our face to what we need to be aware of.”

To that end, Discovery Day Camp has something for everyone, with age-appropriate activities for children 5-14.

“One of the things that’s been very exciting for us is our increase of participation of kids ages 12-14,” Price said. “We want to have things that are catered to them also, that can be a safe haven for them. They can hang out with some different people or see their friends.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp has put new procedures in place to keep campers and staff safe.

“We’ve been following the guidelines issued by our governor,” Price said. “We’re going to have to do temperature gauging for our staff, and we will have more sanitizing stations out there. But we’re an outdoor camp. We’re trying to make sure the adjustments we need to make for COVID-19 don’t interfere with our mission to let kids be outside and have fun.”

In a regular year, Discovery Day Camp takes the kids on field trips throughout the summer, but this year no field trips are planned, according to Price. Instead, kids will enjoy inflatable days, games, songs, team sports, arts and crafts, hiking and more.

“When it gets super hot, we encourage kids to bring their swim gear,” Price said. “We have done water balloons and slip and slides, we bring a dunk tank out there. When it gets super hot we make sure to keep everybody cooled off.”

Campers should bring appropriate clothing and close-toed shoes, as well as swim and rain gear, and a packed lunch with an ice pack. In addition, campers should bring a full water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray.

Parents can be sure their kids are in good hands at Discovery Day Camp. According to the Valpo Parks website, all staff members attend orientation, first aid, CPR and AED (defibrillator) training, and have completed an extensive  training session that includes safety and curriculum development.

A full list of camp rules and procedures can be found on the Valpo Parks website, valpoparks.org.

Kids have to follow a code of conduct to participate in the camp as well, to make it a great week for everyone.

“We emphasize being respectful to one another, having a good time, being safe, and making it the best experience they’ve had,” Price said. “Making it a summer that they’ll never forget in a positive way.”

The camp runs Monday-Friday from July 6-Aug. 6 at Rogers-Lakewood Park. All sessions start at 9 a.m., with the 5-year-olds’ program wrapping up at 3 p.m., with aftercare available, and the other ages' concluding at 5 p.m. Fees vary for residents and nonresidents, as well as additional services.

For more information, call Valpo Parks at 219-462-5144.

Things to do

Though the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed some activities, Valparaiso is still planning some fun:

Fourth of July Blast 5K and Lit’l Firecracker 2K Run/Walk

7:30 a.m. July 4

Fountain Meadows Park, 68 Lafayette St.

Open to all ages, fee is $30 in advance and $35 on race day, but registration must be completed online at www.runsignup.com.

Fourth of July Celebration

6:30 p.m. July 4

Urschel Field, Valparaiso Street at Vale Park Road

For Valparaiso residents only, tickets for free event will be available at Urschel Pavilion, 63 Lafayette St.. The program, which begins at 6:30, includes fireworks at 9:15 p.m., which will be livestreamed. Visit www.facebook.com/ValparaisoNow  

Valpo Night Ride

10 p.m. Aug. 22

Butterfield Family Pavilion, 600 Evans Ave.

This organized night bicycle ride, open to all ages tours Valparaiso at night.

Fee is $30 in advance and includes T-shirt; same-day registration is $40. Sign up at bikesignup.com/valponightride

Kernel Race

5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Fairgrounds Park, 704 McCord Rd.

Open to ages 8-12, participants will take one lap around the three-quarter mile track.

 Fee is $12 with all participants receiving a T-shirt and ribbon. www.valpoparks.org/554/Kernel-Race

Popcorn Panic 5 Mile Run & 5K Walk/Run

The 5-Mile Run starts at 7 a.m. Sept. 12 at Washington Street and Lincolnway; the 5K Run/Walk at 7:10 a.m.

Fee is $30 through Aug. 5; $35 Aug. 6-Sept. 11; and $40 on day of race. Register at runsignup.com/41stAnnualPopcornPanic

Lit’l Kernel Puff Run

8:10 a.m. Sept. 12

Kids races 100-300 yeards, depending on age, around Central Park, 70 Lafayette St.

Fee is $12 thrugh Aug. 13 and $22 from Aug. 14 until the field is full. Register at valpoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program?subcat=6|

Scarecrows from Scratch

1-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 4 at Butterfield Family Pavilion, 600 Evans Ave.

Fee of $30 includes materials to build scarecrows, cookies and cider; additional scarecrows $15.

Register by Sept. 30 at valpoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=6.

Haunted Howl 5K & 2K Run/Walk

8:30 a.m. Oct. 25

Open to all ages, the race takes place at Creekside Golf Course & Training Center, 2355 Clifford Rd.     

Fee $30 is in advance and $35 on day of race. valpoparks.org/505/2020-Haunted-Howl-5k-2k-RunWalk

Winter Fest and Tree Lighting

5-7 p.m. Nov. 28

Central Park Plaza, 70 W. Lafayette St. 

The free event includes caroling, figure skating performances, photos with Santa and the lighting of the Central Park Plaza Christmas Tree.

Touch-A-Truck

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 12

Central Park Plaza, 70 W. Lafayette St.

Kids of all ages can explore their favorite rigs in this free event. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to local Toys for Tots efforts.

For more activities and information, visit valpoparks.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts