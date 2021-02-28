Venues, planners keep safety first even as they see wedding business pick up

Planning a wedding is fraught enough with anxious moments, last-minute decisions and so much else even in the best of times. But now during the COVID-19 pandemic, couples face many more challenges. Luckily, the wedding industry in Northwest Indiana has been working to ensure happiness and safety on the big day.

“Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest is working hard to ensure that weddings can be safe and follow guidelines,” events coordinator Peyton Lindquist says of the 300-acre facility in Valparaiso known for its picturesque views and manicured gardens.

Lindquist says it's seeing more interest for novel areas for smaller, elopement-style ceremonies.

“Because of this, we have decided to add a few more locations to our wedding options that cater to smaller ceremony styles,” says Lindquist. “These areas are more secluded and intimate and, of course, outside. We want our guests to have an enjoyable and safe event. With our new areas that cater to smaller weddings, we are hoping to have something for everyone."

At first couples were hesitant about planning a wedding this year, but that’s changing, says Lindquist.