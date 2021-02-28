Venues, planners keep safety first even as they see wedding business pick up

Planning a wedding is fraught enough with anxious moments, last-minute decisions and so much else even in the best of times. But now during the COVID-19 pandemic, couples face many more challenges. Luckily, the wedding industry in Northwest Indiana has been working to ensure happiness and safety on the big day.
“Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest is working hard to ensure that weddings can be safe and follow guidelines,” events coordinator Peyton Lindquist says of the 300-acre facility in Valparaiso known for its picturesque views and manicured gardens.
Lindquist says it's seeing more interest for novel areas for smaller, elopement-style ceremonies.
“Because of this, we have decided to add a few more locations to our wedding options that cater to smaller ceremony styles,” says Lindquist. “These areas are more secluded and intimate and, of course, outside. We want our guests to have an enjoyable and safe event. With our new areas that cater to smaller weddings, we are hoping to have something for everyone."
At first couples were hesitant about planning a wedding this year, but that’s changing, says Lindquist.
“I think couples are reaching out to venues that they feel safe at and with our facilities being outside and our COVID precautions, we are a place that couples feel comfortable at. We are getting quite a few requests for 2022 weddings and there’s still a lot of interest in our 2021 summer weddings. I think a lot of couples are waiting to see what happens with COVID and the vaccine before making up their minds.”
According to Cathy Horning, sales manager at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa in Michigan City, many scheduled weddings have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.
“We couldn’t hold weddings due to the COVID restrictions,” she says, noting that some couples still tied the knot in small or private ceremonies. “They just wanted to get married and then later they’ll have the party when people can travel because attendance overall has been down as many guests are not willing to travel or be in large groups.”
Looking forward, Horning says Blue Chip works hard to make people feel safe. She also sees clients as being more hopeful especially now that vaccines are available.
“They’re happy that we are taking great precautions to make sure they stay healthy while they are here,” she says, citing masks as just one of the precautions.
“It’s definitely picking up,” says Kimmy Pinkstaff, assistant manager at Kabelin Rentals, which has locations in Michigan City and LaPorte. “We just rented two 400-square-foot tents for weddings. It wasn’t like this last year when we had a 60% cancellation rate because everyone was staying home."
Lauren Rehlander, the wedding coordinator at the Friendship Botanical Gardens in Michigan City, says it has eight ceremony locations with different guest capacities.
“We can accommodate a small and intimate ceremony with just family and close friends or a much larger ceremony with up to 500 guests depending on your needs and comfort level,” she says.
Able to accommodate up to 250 guests, the Symphony Garden with its white canopy and fountain entrance is its most popular garden area for weddings.
Rehlander, who says it welcomes marriages of all types, adds it also allows couples to choose their own vendors.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is following the guidelines put forth by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in ensuring that social distancing, sanitation procedures and mask mandates are being followed.
“We want to keep our guests and employees safe,” says Rehlander.
“For a moment, everyone was doing micro-weddings, which was really different because before COVID our average weddings often were for 450 guests and up,” says Amanda Lopez, an administrator at Chantal’s Weddings & Events in Dyer. “Now with the vaccine coming out many couples are starting to book weddings later this year.”
Chantal’s has also taken many steps for the safety of guests and staff. Tables designed to seat 10 or 12 now hold six to eight. Family style dinners have been eliminated alond with bread baskets. Ff food is served buffet style, different stations are set up and guests must keep their distance.
“Most dinners are plated and served to individual guests,” says Lopez.
But brides still want a never-forget type of wedding and remain committed to their dream.
In Chantal’s 3,500-square-foot Dyer location, tables display dining themes from farm tables with lanterns and sunflowers for rustic-style weddings to petal pink, champagne and gold motifs for the romantic look. Chandeliers descend draped in rich fabrics, intricate floral displays and trending accouterments such as ghost and opera chairs complete the look. There’s uplighting, spot lighting, special flooring and other selections ready for the decline of the pandemic.