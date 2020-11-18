Video chat programs help put a new face on the holidays

To get the best possible lighting for a video call, Pigors recommends choosing a well-lit room but avoid sitting in front of a window. This can cause a user to become a dark silhouette.

For virtual backgrounds, a blank wall is best, Pigors said.

Whether you are not happy with the resolution, the sound or you are working with a desktop computer lacking a webcam, you may be in need of at least one new piece of tech to place a video call.

“I would recommend a 1,080p resolution webcam. Many have built-in mics, and I don’t believe additional microphones are necessary at home,” Pigors said.

Ken Stone, who operates Personal Touch Technology LLC, in Dyer, said for those seeking external hardware like microphones or webcams, it comes down to your wants and needs.

“Most cameras … have built-in microphones in them already… The majority of them you just plug into a USB port, and you’re good to go,” he said.

He said Logitech manufactures webcams as well as other computer components, with the webcams offered at different tiers of pricing.

Higher-resolution cameras covering a wider area are more expensive, but webcams can start at around $50, Stone said.