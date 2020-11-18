Video chat programs help put a new face on the holidays

As the holidays approach, families can enjoy each other's company and still socially distance with the help of video calling.
But how does one choose the application that’s right for them?
Whether you pick Zoom, FaceTime, WebEx, Google Duo or Facebook’s video calling feature, you will likely find a user-friendly application that brings loved ones into focus to create holiday memories.
“Virtual experiences are safe ways to stay connected during the pandemic and are richer experiences than connecting on Facebook, email or even having a phone call,” said Aaron Pigors, director of Web and Instructional Media Services at Indiana University Northwest.
“After the first time set-up, most video calls are very easy to use,” he said.
“There are a lot of video calling options out there. They all fundamentally do the same thing.”
Speed into Zoom
Pigors said he has found Zoom to be the most reliable video calling option.
Zoom has been regularly updating its software for the last six months to ease setup, he said.
“The best advice I have is when launching Zoom, go through the guided microphone and camera test,” he said.
Users will be more successful and avoid frustration by adjusting these settings before their first call, Pigors said.
He said regardless of the software, it's good to start by visiting and reviewing the product website.
Pigors said Microsoft has a great Zoom support website, with a FAQs page and a technical requirements page.
Troubleshooting
No one wants to hear screeching feedback or watch a buffering, pixelated picture as they try to enjoy time with a family, friend or colleague on a video call. But most fixes are quick.
James Caristi, professor emeritus of Computing and Information Sciences at Valparaiso University, said his school switched from WebEx to Zoom this year.
“I've seen on multiple occasions (with Zoom), especially with mobile phones, that the audio or video doesn't work until you reboot,” Caristi said of installing the app.
He has also noticed unpleasant instances of feedback during video calls due to a caller’s speakers playing back into their own microphone, but he has a simple solution.
“Microphones and headphones definitely help,” Caristi said, adding that headphones practically eliminate the feedback.
“The default microphone is usually not high quality and not located very close to your mouth, so it picks up lots of other sound and does not pick up your voice very well,” he said.
To get the best possible lighting for a video call, Pigors recommends choosing a well-lit room but avoid sitting in front of a window. This can cause a user to become a dark silhouette.
For virtual backgrounds, a blank wall is best, Pigors said.
Whether you are not happy with the resolution, the sound or you are working with a desktop computer lacking a webcam, you may be in need of at least one new piece of tech to place a video call.
“I would recommend a 1,080p resolution webcam. Many have built-in mics, and I don’t believe additional microphones are necessary at home,” Pigors said.
Ken Stone, who operates Personal Touch Technology LLC, in Dyer, said for those seeking external hardware like microphones or webcams, it comes down to your wants and needs.
“Most cameras … have built-in microphones in them already… The majority of them you just plug into a USB port, and you’re good to go,” he said.
He said Logitech manufactures webcams as well as other computer components, with the webcams offered at different tiers of pricing.
Higher-resolution cameras covering a wider area are more expensive, but webcams can start at around $50, Stone said.
Webcams are more readily available now after a shortage early in the pandemic, Stone said.
“You couldn’t find a webcam to save your life,” he said.
A new tradition?
Stone encourages folks to experience video calling for themselves with another trusted caller.
“Especially in this day and age with what’s occurred with the pandemic, people have got to be able to communicate, see their doctors and just see their loved ones,” he said.
Caristi said he has a virtual dinner with his family every Tuesday night, bringing multiple households together.
“Although it's obviously not as good as being together in person, there are actually some advantages. For one thing, kids are easier to keep under control!” he said.
This holiday season can resonate warm, familiar themes as families and friends stay connected with video calls.
“With increased levels of infection, it will be even more important to stay home as much as possible,” Caristi said. “To avoid the isolation and depression, frequent video chats with friends and relatives can really help.”
