Water adventures: Hurricane Harbor features thrilling rides, food options in safe environment

Aquatic fans can cool off and have some fun at Hurricane Harbor Chicago.
Hurricane Harbor Chicago is a 20-acre waterpark located on the grounds of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. The attraction remains open on weekends through Labor Day, which is Sept. 7.
"Safety is our top priority," said Caitlin Kepple, communications manager for Six Flags Great America. "We've implemented a number of safety and cleaning protocols," she added.
In addition to strict social distancing and allowance of less people at a time in the waterpark, there are various other safety measures being taken including thermal imaging temperature checks, staggered arrival times, touchless bag checking and online reservations.
Masks are required while walking throughout the park, Keppel said. They may be removed while riding the water attractions and when in the water.
There is also mobile food ordering available at the waterpark. Patrons may order their food via an app. "You'll get an alert (when it's ready) and it'll be waiting for you," Keppel said.
Throughout the park, which is accessed through the main gate of Six Flags Great America, guests will find an assortment of engaging attractions. (Great America theme park is currently not open).
Everything from wild slides to lazy waterways, kids' sprinklers and wave pools are on the premises of Hurricane Harbor, which stars 25 attractions.
Among rides and attractions are Castaway Creek, Buccaneer Bay, Hurricane Bay Water Pool, Skull Island, Tornado Slide, Vortex and Typhoon Slides and more.
Those attending with families and children of varying ages will enjoy Skull Island with its different slides, waterfalls, sprinklers and more. The focal point on the island is a huge skull which features three buckets that fill up and then its water contents are dumped below.
Attendees of Hurricane Harbor also won't go hungry. There are assorted eateries and food stops including Pink Flamingo Cafe with its pastel exterior and Beachcombers Chicken.
Among items on the menu at Pink Flamingo Cafe are burgers, chicken strips, veggie burgers, Caesar salad and other dishes.
Gift shops are also open at Hurricane Harbor.
Kepple said personnel hope patrons feel like they're on a "tropical vacation" when visiting the waterpark.
"We're very excited to welcome our guests back," she said.
For more information on Hurricane Harbor Chicago and to schedule a visit, go to sixflags.com/reserve or sixflags.com.
