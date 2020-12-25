Westminster 'best of' is the leader of the pack at Rohde Collies

This is the life.
Honey, a collie living in Tinley Park, spent most of her days in the spring, summer and fall doing three things, according to her breeder and co-owner, George Rohde.
She barked.
She ate.
And she slept.
Oh, and if motivated, she would take a peek at the TV if there was a dog show on the air.
Honey deserves the dog’s life after years of competing in dog shows and reaching the top of her game in February when she won the Best of Opposite Sex division of the Collies (Rough) category in the Westminster Dog Show.
“That was the thrill of a lifetime,” Rohde, 28, said of GCH Country Cove and Honey, as she is known in American Kennel Club circles. “She was the No. 3 collie in the country and the best female collie in the country.”
Turns out Honey was only semiretired. On Dec. 13 she was named Best of Opposite Sex at the American Kennel Club Championship Show in Orlando.
But she is back hanging out in Tinley Park with other prize-winning pooches at Rohde Collies, 17100 Oak Park Ave. More barking, eating and sleeping.
Rohde, however, is far from retired. He has two huge endeavors in his life. First, he is an assistant director of Multi-Faith Veteran Initiative at his alma mater, DePaul University. Second, he is a breeder and owner who routinely travels 30 weekends a year to dog shows across the nation with his collies.
The Andrew High School graduate still has a long career ahead of him and, who knows? Perhaps a collie raised in Tinley Park can win Best In Show at Westminster. The only other time it was done was in 1929 when a nine-month-old pup named Laund Loyalty of Bellhaven took the honor.
For now, Rohde is not going to rest on his laurels, but he will enjoy them.
Rohde said he maintains a calm presence when sitting in the crowd at the show.
“If my dogs wins it’s like ‘well, the judge picked the right dog,’ ’’ he said. “I sit there, and I try to be as humble as possible. It really validates your breeding program that you are doing it right. And that’s the satisfaction that I get. When I sit there at ringside and the dog performs well and the judge picks mine, it validates the whole family lineage.”
Rohde said he spied Honey as a puppy at the Collie Club of America National event in California a few years ago.
“I said ‘I love this dog — I want this dog,’” Rhode said. “I knew nothing about her background, who she was. I saw her and said, ‘that’s my dog.’ ”
He started working with collies when he was 10. He said that having collies as pets and watching “Lassie” television shows helped shape his love for the breed. He grew up doing rescue work and meeting what he called “powerhouse” breeders such as Jean Framke, Bertha Garrison, Debbie Ferguson and the late Joyce Weinmann. He eventually became a handler then breeder and owner.
Ferguson, who owns the Wilmington-based Chatham Collie and Shetland Sheepdogs business, said she knew Rohde since he was 10, when his parents would bring him to the Illiana Collie Fanicers Club meetings.
“He was pretty focused on learning and I thought he would eventually be a success,” she said. “He had numerous mentors, but when he was mentored by Joyce Weinmann, she instilled learning the good points of the collies. When he started hanging out with her, he did really well.”
What Rohde did in Westminster with Honey in February was off the charts.
“It’s very hard — I’ve never had a dog on that level to go there and I’ve been doing this for 50 years,” Ferguson said. “It’s not only hard to get ranked in order to go there but it’s physically and financially demanding.”
As for Rohde’s business of selling retired show dogs and puppies as pets, don’t expect to show up, pick a dog up and then head home.
This is a process.
Rohde’s reputation is such that he selects the customers more than his customers select him. He said most are repeat customers and are in the Chicago area.
“I rarely have to advertise and most of the dogs for sale are already spoken for,” he said. “I have no problem placing dogs. For new customers, I require home visits, so I know they are getting a good home.”