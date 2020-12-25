Westminster 'best of' is the leader of the pack at Rohde Collies

The Andrew High School graduate still has a long career ahead of him and, who knows? Perhaps a collie raised in Tinley Park can win Best In Show at Westminster. The only other time it was done was in 1929 when a nine-month-old pup named Laund Loyalty of Bellhaven took the honor.

For now, Rohde is not going to rest on his laurels, but he will enjoy them.

Rohde said he maintains a calm presence when sitting in the crowd at the show.

“If my dogs wins it’s like ‘well, the judge picked the right dog,’ ’’ he said. “I sit there, and I try to be as humble as possible. It really validates your breeding program that you are doing it right. And that’s the satisfaction that I get. When I sit there at ringside and the dog performs well and the judge picks mine, it validates the whole family lineage.”

Rohde said he spied Honey as a puppy at the Collie Club of America National event in California a few years ago.

“I said ‘I love this dog — I want this dog,’” Rhode said. “I knew nothing about her background, who she was. I saw her and said, ‘that’s my dog.’ ”