Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Of course you are, unless your first name happens to be Ebenezer.
Are we going to have a white Christmas this year? Well …
Let’s begin with the definition of a white Christmas. According to Megan Glaros, CBS Morning News meteorologist and St. John resident, it may not be what you think.
“From a meteorological perspective, a white Christmas is defined by an inch of snow or more on the ground on Dec. 25,” Glaros explains. “It does not have to snow on Christmas Day.”
Weather patterns in Northwest Indiana are much more conducive than other parts of the country — or even in the state — to producing a white Christmas. “Lake Michigan plays a big role in increasing our chances of a white Christmas through our local phenomenon that we all love to call lake effect snow," says Matt Winz, former chief meteorologist at Lakeshore News Tonight in Merrillville.
Northwest Indiana averages a 45-51 percent chance of a white Christmas, according to data from the National Weather Service. The highest probability is in LaPorte County, followed by Porter, Lake, Newton, Jasper, and Starke Counties. “You can see the trend,” Winz says. “All of the counties that comprise Northwest Indiana are impacted by the lake effect snow chances.”
For the record, the National Weather Service gives Northwest Indiana a slightly higher chance of a white Christmas, coming in at 55 percent. Porter and LaPorte Counties do even better than that, based on snow belt wind patterns.
Northwest Indiana experienced a white Christmas the last two years (2016, 2017) and five out of the last 10. Right on average. By comparison, Indianapolis, because of its distance from Lake Michigan, averages a 32-39 percent chance of a white Christmas.
The big question, of course, is what about 2018? Will Santa’s reindeer need blinders to protect their eyes from the blizzard?
“I'm forecasting an overall cold and snowy winter for Northwest Indiana,” Winz says. “Despite the mild winter forecasts out there for the Midwest, I respectfully disagree.”
Winz says he did call the autumn cold snap we have experienced. “And I see another period of below average cold arriving in early December. We are setting up for a cold and potentially snowy start to winter.”
According to Glaros, the National Climate Prediction Center is calling for the next three months to be warmer and drier than average. “Within that timeframe, we could still see periods of snow and cold temps,” Glaros says. “The averages are just expected to be milder and drier.”
Long term forecasting is still a work-in-process, and it's impossible to tell the details of the weather pattern in relation to snowfall for Christmas this far out.
But “I'm leaning towards a White Christmas this year,” Winz says. “Given my forecast of a snowier and colder winter, I believe we’ll all have a white Christmas.”
“Usually, the chance on any given year of a white Christmas for Chicagoland is 40-50 percent,” Glaros says. “I expect that this year will follow suit on that.”