When people think of the holidays and all the great food sure to adorn most tables, the first food that comes to most people’s minds is, of course, pizza.
Not to diminish the importance of turkey or ham, the star of the holiday meal and the 412 recipes for the leftovers. But we're talking about the busy days leading up to the actual holiday — or right after when those 412 recipes just won't do.
Who has time then to plan dinners and feed family members when there are Christmas cards to fill out, sign and send; gifts to buy and wrap, especially that ugly Christmas sweater for Uncle Fred to get him back for that gift he got you last year?
At times like this, pizza is a lifesaver and pizzerias are busier than Santa’s elves.
“Even Christmas Eve, between 4 and 8 p.m., is maybe the busiest four hours of the year,” said Joe Samara, owner of Edwardo’s in Munster. “Another one is Thanksgiving Eve. The whole Thanksgiving weekend is very busy. We are 20 to 25 percent busier during the holidays.”
Samara said Edwardo’s doesn’t do anything special for the holidays, such as a turkey pizza, preferring to stick with its standard menu.
“We don’t get away from what we do,” he said. “Kids come from out of town to be with their parents for the holiday, and they have to go to Edwardo’s. It’s the same with other restaurants.”
Rolling Stonebaker, in downtown Valparaiso across from the park, does do the holiday thing, said Andrea Georgion, who owns the restaurant with brother, Art. It’s one way for the restaurant to attract new customers, she said.
“People enjoy grabbing a quick bite or a pizza while they walk around downtown,” Andrea said. “Two years ago we started the ‘Your mom goes to college’ pizza.”
The name comes from her favorite line in the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.” (“It makes me laugh every time I say it,” she said.) She said the pizza has lots of veggies with an onion jam base for the sauce, roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts, pecans, brie and topped with a balsamic syrup drizzle. It's also tried chestnuts on a pizza, but she didn’t mention whether they were roasted on an open fire.
“Winter gives us a chance to expand our menu and show our creative side,” Georgion said. “We just put a mushroom cobbler on the menu with shiitake mushrooms, white wine and thyme, and we make a buttermilk biscuit crust on top. The holiday brings family members to town, and they like to bring them in to try something new and different. We get to meet a lot of new people.”
Dante's House of Pizza, also in Munster, sticks with its regular menu for the holidays, but server Shelby Razey said the restaurant gets a lot of parties at the time, sometimes two or three in one night. One added treat for the Christmas season is a visit from Santa Claus each Tuesday in December, and, as he is wont to do, Santa usually has a gift for the children.
Chad Brooks, manager of the Gelsosomo’s Pizza in Portage, said business begins picking up in mid-November and continues to New Year's. The menu doesn’t change, but the restaurant staff helps customers get in the holiday mood by putting up its holiday décor immediately after Thanksgiving.
It’s easy to see why so many people opt for pizza during the busiest time of the year, according to Maria Mileusnic, who owns John’s Pizzeria in Dyer with her husband, John.
“The easiest thing is a pizza,” Mileusnic said. “Our business jumps about 50 percent starting just before Thanksgiving. People have Christmas parties and families get together with people coming from out of town.”
Each fall, John’s offers a “mac and cheese” pizza, which Mileusnic said is very popular. She said the restaurant has a different special every week and will provide coupons for discounts or free items. John’s also has dinners for two such as chicken Vesuvio or shrimp in addition to pizzas.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the turkey pizza is conspicuously absent.