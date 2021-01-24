With few symptoms, osteopenia is a critical juncture for older bones

Many of us are familiar with osteoporosis, a medical condition where bones become fragile and break easily. Another condition associated with aging is low bone density, or osteopenia.

“Osteopenia is a thinning and weakening of the bone, but not to the extent of brittle bone disease or osteoporosis,” says Dr. Ali Al Khazaali, an endocrinologist on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. He notes that it is an underdiagnosed and commonly missed disease until people sustain a fracture.

Collectively, osteoporosis and osteopenia occur in about 53 million men and women in the U.S., says Dr. Yasemin Ozcan, clinical associate of Physical Medicine & Rehab, Electrodiagnosis, Orthopedic Surgery & Rehabilitation Medicine, at the Center for Advanced Care in Orland Park, Ill., adding that this represents 50% of the population older than 50.

“If you just look at seniors, about 25% of women and nearly 6% of men have osteoporosis. But when we add in osteopenia, we are talking about almost half of all seniors — more than 52% of women and more than 48% of men. So low bone density in general is quite common in our aging population,” she says.