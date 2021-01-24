With few symptoms, osteopenia is a critical juncture for older bones

Many of us are familiar with osteoporosis, a medical condition where bones become fragile and break easily. Another condition associated with aging is low bone density, or osteopenia.
“Osteopenia is a thinning and weakening of the bone, but not to the extent of brittle bone disease or osteoporosis,” says Dr. Ali Al Khazaali, an endocrinologist on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. He notes that it is an underdiagnosed and commonly missed disease until people sustain a fracture.
Collectively, osteoporosis and osteopenia occur in about 53 million men and women in the U.S., says Dr. Yasemin Ozcan, clinical associate of Physical Medicine & Rehab, Electrodiagnosis, Orthopedic Surgery & Rehabilitation Medicine, at the Center for Advanced Care in Orland Park, Ill., adding that this represents 50% of the population older than 50.
“If you just look at seniors, about 25% of women and nearly 6% of men have osteoporosis. But when we add in osteopenia, we are talking about almost half of all seniors — more than 52% of women and more than 48% of men. So low bone density in general is quite common in our aging population,” she says.
She describes the disease as a continuum, with normal bone density at one end, severe osteoporosis at the other and osteopenia in the middle.
Untreated, osteopenia in women after menopause will often progress to osteoporosis because of the lack of bone fortifying estrogen, says Dr. Sumeet Jain, assistant professor in endocrinology at Rush University Medical Center.
“The majority of life altering fractures happen in people who have osteopenia and not osteoporosis,” he says. “Having a low trauma fracture after a fall from standing height or less is diagnostic of progression from osteopenia to osteoporosis.
Low bone mass increases fracture risk, says Ozcan, adding that approximately 2 million fragility fractures occur each year.
“Fractures, mostly in the spine and hip, can contribute to chronic pain, gait issues, fear of falling, deformity, debility, depression, disability and even death,” she says. “The functional decline that occurs with fractures, whether it’s reduced walking ability or difficulty toileting and dressing, can snowball into further functional declines. Compression fractures of the spine can contribute to a forward flexed posture, which increases risk of falling, decreases lung expansion and decreases bowel function. About 50% of people who fracture a hip never walk again.”
There generally no symptoms of osteopenia until it is severe, when they include loss of height and new or worsening back pain not associated with trauma. There is a strong genetic component of osteopenia.
“Osteopenia is diagnosed on a bone density scan,” says Jain. “Having osteopenia means that your bones are less dense than a young healthy person's bones. It is a precursor diagnosis to osteoporosis, and diagnosing osteopenia gives us the opportunity to recommend lifestyle changes that help prevent progression to osteoporosis and bone fractures in the future.”