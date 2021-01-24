 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With few symptoms, osteopenia is a critical juncture for older bones
urgent

With few symptoms, osteopenia is a critical juncture for older bones

{{featured_button_text}}

Many of us are familiar with osteoporosis, a medical condition where bones become fragile and break easily. Another condition associated with aging is low bone density, or osteopenia.

“Osteopenia is a thinning and weakening of the bone, but not to the extent of brittle bone disease or osteoporosis,” says Dr. Ali Al Khazaali, an endocrinologist on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. He notes that it is an underdiagnosed and commonly missed disease until people sustain a fracture.

Collectively, osteoporosis and osteopenia occur in about 53 million men and women in the U.S., says Dr. Yasemin Ozcan, clinical associate of Physical Medicine & Rehab, Electrodiagnosis, Orthopedic Surgery & Rehabilitation Medicine, at the Center for Advanced Care in Orland Park, Ill., adding that this  represents 50% of the population older than 50.

“If you just look at seniors, about 25% of women and nearly 6% of men have osteoporosis. But when we add in osteopenia, we are talking about almost half of all seniors — more than 52% of women and more than 48% of men. So low bone density in general is quite common in our aging population,” she says.

She describes the disease as a continuum, with normal bone density at one end, severe osteoporosis at the other and osteopenia in the middle.

Untreated, osteopenia in women after menopause will often progress to osteoporosis because of the lack of bone fortifying estrogen, says Dr. Sumeet Jain, assistant professor in endocrinology at Rush University Medical Center.

“The majority of life altering fractures happen in people who have osteopenia and not osteoporosis,” he says. “Having a low trauma fracture after a fall from standing height or less is diagnostic of progression from osteopenia to osteoporosis.

Low bone mass increases fracture risk, says Ozcan, adding that approximately 2 million fragility fractures occur each year.

“Fractures, mostly in the spine and hip, can contribute to chronic pain, gait issues, fear of falling, deformity, debility, depression, disability and even death,” she says. “The functional decline that occurs with fractures, whether it’s reduced walking ability or difficulty toileting and dressing, can snowball into further functional declines. Compression fractures of the spine can contribute to a forward flexed posture, which increases risk of falling, decreases lung expansion and decreases bowel function. About 50% of people who fracture a hip never walk again.”

There generally no symptoms of osteopenia until it is severe, when they  include loss of height and new or worsening back pain not associated with trauma. There is a strong genetic component of osteopenia.

“Osteopenia is diagnosed on a bone density scan,” says Jain. “Having osteopenia means that your bones are less dense than a young healthy person's bones. It is a precursor diagnosis to osteoporosis, and diagnosing osteopenia gives us the opportunity to recommend lifestyle changes that help prevent progression to osteoporosis and bone fractures in the future.”

Build it up

Most people reach peak bone mass in our early to mid-30s says Dr. Yasemin Ozcan, clinical associate of Physical Medicine & Rehab, Electrodiagnosis, Orthopedic Surgery & Rehabilitation Medicine, Center for Advanced Care.

After that, aging gradually changes the proportion of bone break down and build up, resulting in a slow loss of bone density. Maximizing bone strength and quality in youth and young adulthood is achieved with good nutrition, quality weight bearing/weight training exercise, lifestyle factors and genetics. These work to minimize bone loss in later years.

Dr. Sumeet Jain, assistant professor in endocrinology at Rush University Medical Center. says evidence shows tai chi and yoga may improve bone strength as long as they do not cause excessive torque on the back. It’s also important to avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol to protect bone density.

“Bones can get stronger just as muscle does when used,” says Eric White, regional coach at Anytime Fitness in Crown Point. “I would recommend weight-bearing exercises that force your body to work against gravity. This can include stair climbing, walking, low-impact aerobics, elliptical training and lifting weights.”

Jogging, Jazzercise, step aerobics, tennis, urban rebounding and even gardening also are weight-bearing exercises, says Ozcan who recommends weight training using machines and hand weights, resistance bands and body resistance exercises such as pushups.

“I tell people to find exercise they enjoy and stick with it,” she says.

She generally recommends doing some weight-bearing exercise daily, with a goal of 30 minutes five times a week and resistance work for 20 minutes two-three times a week.

Calcium counters

There are many causes of osteopenia, including low calcium, low vitamin D and immobility,” says  Dr. Ali Al Khazaali, an endocrinologist on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, noting that older White women with low body weight are high risks for the development of the disease.

“Diet and supplementations — calcium and vitamin D — help to maintain bone health,” he says.

That can be achieved through diet or supplements though higher amounts may be needed by patients with absorption disorders such as  celiac disease or those who have had bariatric surgery.

Women need 1,200 mg of calcium in their diet per day, and men should have 1,000 mg, says Jain, assistant professor in endocrinology at Rush University Medical Center.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation provides an easy to use calculator to determine daily calcium intake based on the foods you eat. Visit www.osteoporosis.foundation/educational-hub/topic/calcium-calculator

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts