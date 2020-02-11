With 60 vendors, Bride Blu fair mixes all the information a happy couple needs with a bit of fun

“They really get the party started,” he said.

And there promises to be some surprises along the way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Last year we had a live proposal,” Pellegrini said.

Horning said Bride Blu started about 10 years ago with some 1,500 to 2,000 people attending each year.

Pellegrini said it’s one of the largest bridal shows in the Region, and it’s grown since The Times partnered with Blue Chip for the event about four years ago. “Year over year, it just keeps getting bigger and better,” Pellegrini said.

Bride Blu also has seen growth in vendors.

Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City is among those that have participated each year.

“I love it,” said Stephanie Graham, wedding coordinator at Friendship Botanic Gardens. “It is especially beneficial for me to set up tours at Friendship Botanic Gardens since we are located just up the road from Blue Chip.”

Graham said Friendship will be showcasing its new Celebration Pavilion Reception and Event Venue this year.