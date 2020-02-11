With 60 vendors, Bride Blu fair mixes all the information a happy couple needs with a bit of fun

If you’re planning a wedding, here’s a save-the-date you can’t ignore.
Bride Blu, Northwest Indiana’s premier bridal show, kicks off at noon Feb. 16 at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa in Michigan City.
Cathy Horning, a sales manager at Blue Chip, said the event will have about 60 vendors showcasing “everything and anything pertaining to weddings.”
Florists, photographers, banks, Realtors, venues, ceremony sites, DJs, jewelers, restaurants, rental companies, insurance companies and more will be on hand.
“We have several of our ballrooms set up for weddings and ceremonies so that they can see what Blue Chip has to offer and they can see how a wedding would look here,” Horning said.
Horning said the show is a great opportunity to compare pricing and take advantage of “booking at the show” deals vendors will offer. A list of participating vendors is available at brideblu.com.
Visitors also will have the chance to win prizes from vendors throughout the show, culminating in a grand prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas including hotel and airfare.
“Only the brides are qualified for the drawing,” Horning said.
Jim Pellegrini, marketing manager at The Times Media Co., cosponsor of the event, said there also will be a fashion show, with Louie’s Tux Shop, with locations throughout the Region, among those participating.
“They really get the party started,” he said.
And there promises to be some surprises along the way.
“Last year we had a live proposal,” Pellegrini said.
Horning said Bride Blu started about 10 years ago with some 1,500 to 2,000 people attending each year.
Pellegrini said it’s one of the largest bridal shows in the Region, and it’s grown since The Times partnered with Blue Chip for the event about four years ago. “Year over year, it just keeps getting bigger and better,” Pellegrini said.
Bride Blu also has seen growth in vendors.
Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City is among those that have participated each year.
“I love it,” said Stephanie Graham, wedding coordinator at Friendship Botanic Gardens. “It is especially beneficial for me to set up tours at Friendship Botanic Gardens since we are located just up the road from Blue Chip.”
Graham said Friendship will be showcasing its new Celebration Pavilion Reception and Event Venue this year.
“This new venue allows couples to have a stunning outdoor garden reception overlooking our Lake Lucerne and its fabulous lit fountain with protection for their guests in the event of inclement weather,” Graham said.
Deborah Bombin, of Deborah Johnson Photography in Dyer, has participated in Bride Blu for three years, and she noticed “a lot more traffic” last year.
Bombin said she enjoys talking to clients in-person, and the bridal fair provides that opportunity. Bombin will display a variety of photos along with several samples of heirloom albums.
Bride Blu is free for those who register in advance at brideblu.com. Admission is $5 at the door.