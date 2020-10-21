Woman cultivates lifelong goal to own a flower shop

When Cindy Lopez was a little girl, her dream was to o wn a flower shop. As an adult she has been able to realize that dream. She became the new owner of the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room last December.

“I fell in love with the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room the first time I walked through the door,” said Lopez. “I love the character and charm of the building and the business model overall. For years the previous owner and I would talk and I would say, ‘One day when you are ready to sell, you have to sell to me. I love it here.’ And she would respond with ‘Honey, you can buy it tomorrow.’ ”

Lopez said she and previous owner Ramona McCrovitz would laugh, not realizing that the other was serious. She heard in September 2019 that McCrovitz had sold the shop. She called to offer her congratulations and express that she really did want to own it one day. “It just so happened that the sale had fallen through prior to my call,” she said. “Needless to say, I jumped on the opportunity and here we are.”

When she purchased the business, the tea room had been closed for about 18 months. Once they started the sale process, Lopez worked out an agreement with McCrovitz to re-open the tea room.