3 destinations from the Region that make for an awesome family trip

Summer 2020 was the summer of the staycation. But summer 2021 is predicted by travel experts to be the year that the summer family road trip makes a comeback.
With some still leery to hop on a plane and flight fares on the upswing, a good old-fashioned trip in the minivan for a weekend or weeklong summer vacation is what many families are planning. Need some inspiration on some places to travel to by vehicle and make some family memories? Here you go:
*Note: Some attractions still are operating at limited capacity, and advance ticket sales are encouraged to ensure a spot.
Myrtle Beach
Make the drive to this fun coastal town where you can find plenty of lodging overlooking the ocean and spend days lounging on the beach. The city has more than 60 miles of sandy, sunny Atlantic beaches. But there’s also plenty to do beyond the beach, as well.
From kayaking to watersports to amusements, you can stay active every minute if you prefer. The Funplex has an abundance of thrill rides to enjoy. The Pirate Adventures Pirate Ship offers a fun one-hour excursion on a pirate ship. You also can rent a charter for fishing or do a dolphin adventure cruise to get an up close look at these creatures swimming freely. Other animal attractions will wow the little ones — including Ripley’s Aquarium and Alligator Adventure.
For more information, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com.
St. Louis
Kids will be mesmerized by the 630-foot Gateway Arch, which is the tallest man-made monument in the Western Hemisphere. Explore the Arch’s museum, which features exhibits on Native Americans, explorers and pioneers and take the tram ride to the top for a breathtaking view.
Among the interesting attractions to add to your itinerary are a tour of the original Anheuser-Busch Brewery, the National Blues Museum, City Museum, Economy Museum, St. Louis Science Center or the St. Louis Zoo. You can also explore Route 66, take in a St. Louis Cardinals game or have fun on the rides at Six Flags St. Louis.
For more information, visit explorestlouis.com.
Mackinaw Island
Slow things down a little bit with a visit this unique island at Michigan’s northern tip in a place where there are no motorized vehicles. The only way to get around is on foot, on bicycle or in a carriage pulled by horses. It’s like stepping back in time and gives you a chance to exhale, relax and enjoy the simple things, like enjoying a beautiful waterside sunset or hanging out as a family for a stress-free day.
On the island, you can visit historic Fort Mackinaw or Fort George and learn about the island’s history. You can visit spots that have demonstrations or teach about life in the 19th century — the Benjamin Blacksmith Shop, the Biddle House, The American Fur Company Store and Dr. Beaumont Museum. Rent bikes for a leisurely ride along the water. And don’t leave home without some rich and delicious Mackinac Island fudge.
For more information, visit mackinacisland.org.
