3 destinations from the Region that make for an awesome family trip

Summer 2020 was the summer of the staycation. But summer 2021 is predicted by travel experts to be the year that the summer family road trip makes a comeback.

With some still leery to hop on a plane and flight fares on the upswing, a good old-fashioned trip in the minivan for a weekend or weeklong summer vacation is what many families are planning. Need some inspiration on some places to travel to by vehicle and make some family memories? Here you go:

*Note: Some attractions still are operating at limited capacity, and advance ticket sales are encouraged to ensure a spot.

Myrtle Beach

Make the drive to this fun coastal town where you can find plenty of lodging overlooking the ocean and spend days lounging on the beach. The city has more than 60 miles of sandy, sunny Atlantic beaches. But there’s also plenty to do beyond the beach, as well.