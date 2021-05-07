Books celebrating all May has to offer

May is full of occasions to mark, from Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

This month also marks a turning point in the seasons, when the weather gets warmer, daylight is extended into the evening, and more flowers begin to bloom.

Here are a few ideas for books that will help families celebrate all that May has to offer.

T. Rex and the Mother’s Day Hug

By Lois G. Grambling

Age group: 4 to 8 years old

A perfect gift from children to their mothers, this book shares the story of a T. Rex who wants to plan something extra special for his mom. Instead of giving something, he feels an act of kindness will go a long way. He’s sure he has the perfect gift, but readers will have to wait and see whether his mom loves it, too.

Memorial Day, Holidays in Rhythm and Rhyme

By Emma Carlson Berne

Age group: 5 to 7 years old