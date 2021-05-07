Books celebrating all May has to offer

May is full of occasions to mark, from Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
This month also marks a turning point in the seasons, when the weather gets warmer, daylight is extended into the evening, and more flowers begin to bloom.
Here are a few ideas for books that will help families celebrate all that May has to offer.
T. Rex and the Mother’s Day Hug
By Lois G. Grambling
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
A perfect gift from children to their mothers, this book shares the story of a T. Rex who wants to plan something extra special for his mom. Instead of giving something, he feels an act of kindness will go a long way. He’s sure he has the perfect gift, but readers will have to wait and see whether his mom loves it, too.
Memorial Day, Holidays in Rhythm and Rhyme
By Emma Carlson Berne
Age group: 5 to 7 years old
In this sing along book, young readers will explore rhythm and rhyme through online music access, which is included in the purchase. Each song reflects the sacrifices soldiers have made by marking Memorial Day in the United States, along with celebrations of the beginning of summer.
The Flower Yard: Growing Flamboyant Flowers in Containers
By Arthur Parkinson
Age group: Teens and adults
With his garden done entirely in pots, Arthur Parkinson shares gorgeous pictures and inspirational tips to creating the perfect garden that can be replicated anywhere, whether it’s a patio, doorstep or backyard. Flowers showcased in this colorful book include crocus, parrot tulips, scented sweet peas, dahlias and amaryllises.
Grow: A Family Guide to Growing Fruits and Vegetables
By Ben Raskin
Age group: Whole family
Families interested in learning to grow fruits and vegetables this spring and summer will want to grab a copy of this book, which is packed with games, activities and tips. Readers will discover the whole life cycle of food, how to decide what to grow in the space available and what to do with the harvested food families have grown.
Clean Your Room, Harvey Moon!
By Pat Cummings
Age group: 3 to 8 years old
May 10 is National Clean Your Room Day, and this classic picture book shares the story of a young boy who must clean his room before he can play. With bright illustrations, readers will see firsthand the condition of Harvey Moon’s room, from clothes scattered everywhere to comic books shoved under his desk. They’ll also read about what happens when Harvey realizes how he pictures a clean room is not how his mom pictures one.