Books that celebrate all things summer

It’s summertime, and whether it’s swimming in the pool, camping at a local state park or enjoying a day at the beach, there’s plenty to do.
If you’re in need of some different ideas, however, there are several books available on the market that provide ideas on how to take advantage of everything that the warm summer months offer.
Camping Activity Book for Kids
By Amelia Mayer
Age group: 5 to 10 years old
Even if it's in the backyard of a home, camping or hiking can be exciting for kids. This camping activity book encourages kids to explore the world around them while learning wilderness skills in the process. Outdoor projects include designing a treasure hunt, creating a sundial and sculpting a walking stick. Kids also have the opportunity to earn special badges as they work their way through the book.
Beach Activity Book for Kids
By ZAGS Press
Age group: 3 to 8 years old
Whether it’s the beach along the ocean or at a state park, kids love going to the shoreline. This activity book is designed to celebrate the beach with activities like coloring pages, puzzles, word searches, mazes, spy puzzles and connect the dots challenges. Scissors skills also offer an opportunity for young readers to practice their cutting skills.
Moon Baseball Road Trips
By Timothy Malcolm
Age group: All ages
Nothing says summer like a baseball game, and this complete guide to all the ballparks offers the perfect opportunity to take a road trip while celebrating America’s pastime. With 30 major league cities to explore, tips include how to snag the best tickets, where to eat, where to stay and any other festivals that may be going on nearby.
Why We Swim
By Bonnie Tsui
Age group: Adults
This award-winning book explores swimming for pleasure and healing. Propelled by stories of Olympic champions, this book shares the stories of a Baghdad swim club, modern-day Japanese samurai swimmers and Icelandic fishermen who survived a six-hour swim after a shipwreck.
Sandcastles Made Simple
By Lucinda Wierenga
Age group: All ages
Anyone heading to the beach will want to have this book that shares step-by-step instructions on how to build sandcastles and other sea creatures. Written by a renowned sand sculptor, this book includes a basic understanding of sand along with any simple tools needed to build sand creations. There are also instructions for additional elements, such as staircases, balconies and more.