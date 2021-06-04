Books that celebrate all things summer

It’s summertime, and whether it’s swimming in the pool, camping at a local state park or enjoying a day at the beach, there’s plenty to do.

If you’re in need of some different ideas, however, there are several books available on the market that provide ideas on how to take advantage of everything that the warm summer months offer.

Camping Activity Book for Kids

By Amelia Mayer

Age group: 5 to 10 years old

Even if it's in the backyard of a home, camping or hiking can be exciting for kids. This camping activity book encourages kids to explore the world around them while learning wilderness skills in the process. Outdoor projects include designing a treasure hunt, creating a sundial and sculpting a walking stick. Kids also have the opportunity to earn special badges as they work their way through the book.

Beach Activity Book for Kids

By ZAGS Press

Age group: 3 to 8 years old