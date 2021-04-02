Children's books that spring with inspiration

With warmer weather on the horizon, families are beginning to think about getting back outdoors to enjoy nature and tend to their gardens.
If your family is in need of a little outdoor inspiration this spring, here are a few books that share tips for successful gardening, activities to enjoy outside and how to get ready for spring.
Gardening Lab for Kids
By Renata Brown
Age group: 7 to 10 years old
In this book, kids can explore 52 different experiments that allow them to learn, grow, harvest, make and play outdoors. Children will learn how to grow their own patch of land in this book, which is divided into weekly lessons. Topics include how to read maps in a heat zone, elements of soil, composting, pollinators and creating garden art.
The Big Book of Nature Activities
By Jacob Rodenburg and Drew Monkman
Age group: All ages
This comprehensive guide will help youth of all ages explore and connect with nature. Included in this book are crafts, stories, illustrations, games and photography, as well as core concepts that promote environmental literacy. There are also lists of key species and nature occurrences that happen every year throughout North America.
300 Step-by-Step Cooking & Gardening Projects for Kids
By Nancy McDougall and Jenny Hendy
Age group: 5 and older
The ultimate book for young gardeners and chefs, this book showcases more than 2,300 photographs of food you can make using ingredients straight from the garden. Included are fun recipes, craft ideas and gardening tricks that can be used this spring to product bountiful produce.
Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring
By Kenard Pak
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
As plants begin to grow and the weather warms, spring is on the way for a dog and his boy, as they set out to enjoy nature once again and take a walk through the countryside. Along the way, they’ll have conversations with chirping birds and snow melting along the creekside.
Ultimate Explorer Field Guide: Wildflowers
By Libby Romero
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
In this hands-on guide to spotting wildflowers in kids’ own backyards, this book encourages children to get their hands dirty as they explore the flowers that pop up in spring. Readers will learn about a variety of wildflowers, from buttercups to primroses and bladderworts. They’ll also learn when and where to spot these wildflowers as they explore stats, tips and interactive prompts.