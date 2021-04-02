Children's books that spring with inspiration

With warmer weather on the horizon, families are beginning to think about getting back outdoors to enjoy nature and tend to their gardens.

If your family is in need of a little outdoor inspiration this spring, here are a few books that share tips for successful gardening, activities to enjoy outside and how to get ready for spring.

Gardening Lab for Kids

By Renata Brown

Age group: 7 to 10 years old

In this book, kids can explore 52 different experiments that allow them to learn, grow, harvest, make and play outdoors. Children will learn how to grow their own patch of land in this book, which is divided into weekly lessons. Topics include how to read maps in a heat zone, elements of soil, composting, pollinators and creating garden art.

The Big Book of Nature Activities

By Jacob Rodenburg and Drew Monkman

Age group: All ages