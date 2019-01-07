Winter brings a unique take on outdoor fun, with opportunities to play in the snow and enjoy colder-weather activities like skiing and ice skating.
However, the colder weather also may mean less time spent outdoors — and over-indulging in those holiday sweets, which can deprive kids of the rich nutrients summer brings with bountiful farmers markets and lots of outdoor time.
Here are some of the most common vitamins you and your children may be missing out on, and how you can work them back into your family’s diet to help balance the effects of winter on your body.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is probably the most well-known deficiency for the winter months, says Allison Forajter, a clinical dietitian with Community Hospital’s Hospitality and Nutrition Services.
“Residents of Northwest Indiana are more at risk during the winter months, because we do not get enough sun exposure in our area,” she said.
According to the non-profit group, the Vitamin D Council, the most natural way to get vitamin D is by exposing bare skin to sunlight. What the body needs can be fulfilled very quickly, particularly in summer. Getting a tan isn’t necessary, the organization says.
However, with limited sun, experts say vitamin D supplements and vitamin D-fortified foods are the best options for maintaining winter levels.
Vitamin D is important, because it helps the body sustain normal levels of calcium and phosphorus. It plays a critical role in allowing a body to absorb calcium, which helps maintain healthy bones, muscles, nerves and immune system.
Forajter recommends vitamin D-fortified foods such as milk, yogurt and orange juice. For those who don’t consume dairy products, look for fortified alternatives such as soy, rice and almond milk.
“Vitamin D can also be found in fatty fish like salmon, as well as trout, sardines and tuna,” she said. “Also, mushrooms that have been exposed to UV light have about 300 IU per half cup.”
How much vitamin D a person requires is based on age and health needs. Organizations often differ in how much they recommend, but on the low end, the Institute of Medicine recommends at least 600 international units (IU) per day for young adults and 800 IU per day for adults older than 70.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C especially can be important in the winter months when cold and flu season hits.
Although it’s difficult to find fresh produce at this time of year, there are some fruits high in vitamin C that are in season.
“Thankfully, citrus fruits such as oranges, clementines, tangerines and grapefruits are seasonal this time of year and are high in vitamin C,” Forajter said.
In addition to citrus fruits, dark leafy greens such as Brussels sprouts or kale are good sources of vitamin C.
As well as offering protection to the immune system, this vitamin helps bodies detox and nourishes the skin - something that often suffers from the harsh cold.
Iron
To combat shorter days and decreased physical activity, iron helps the body keep energy levels high and reinforce the immune system.
Iron is most often found in beans, dark leafy greens, red meat and seafood.
“Try adding beans to soups or chili during these cold winter months,” Forajter said.
Vitamin A and Zinc
Vitamin A helps to keep eyes and skin healthy, and helps protect the body against infection, Forajter says.
“Orange, red and pink fruit and vegetables such as winter squash and sweet potatoes are also a good source of vitamin A,” she said.
Zinc also serves as an antioxidant in the body, and supports healthy immunity and digestion.
Foods that include zinc are spinach, beef, beans, nuts and seafood.
Not sure how to get as many vitamins into your meals as possible?
In general, Forajter says it’s a good idea to “eat the rainbow.”
“The more color variety in your diet, the more nutrients you will consume,” she says.