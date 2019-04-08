Designing a fairy garden is a marvelous family project that can encourage creativity and also foster an interest in gardening in young children.
“The possibilities are endless,” says Mark Kenney, a master gardener who lives in Munster.
“I did one for my great niece, Bridie, who is 2 and great nephew, Finn, who is 5. Being Irish, I created an Irish fairy garden, and they spent hours entertaining each other. The fairy house is an Irish top hat with a light inside on a timer. Kids get so excited seeing it light up at dusk.”
Kenney made his garden using a kit he bought online from Amazon adding a few touches of his own.
“I added granite pieces, since their grandfather, Tom Rogan, is the owner of Rogan Granite Industries,” he says.
When Audrey Abrinko graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in marine biology and returned home to Munster, she thought she had an internship set up. When that fell through, she decided to direct her energy into a making fairy or miniature gardens to keep busy.
“Call it post-grad stress,” says Abrinko, who fashioned a series of themed gardens in the backyard of Audrey Benchik, her 94-year-old grandmother, many of which are connected by a looping footpath.
“They’re easy to do. Almost every retail store has fairy garden items, so almost anything you could want is already made. The problem is, they’re all so cute, you want to buy them all.”
Asked if she has advice about how to get started, Abrinko quotes the Nike tagline: “Just Do It.”
“I didn’t follow any directions, I just would get plants and figurines and then plan how to use them,” she says.
Abrinko and her mother, Paula Benchik, would buy online and also shop locally for fairy garden items and plants, often filling up the car with their finds.
“Then we’d get home and because my mom is a doctor, she didn’t really have time to help, so I’d spend 12 hours or so making the garden out of all the things we bought,” she says, acknowledging she did become compulsive when it came to her creations.
“My mom came across Wizard of Oz pieces and so I decided to make a yellow brick road to go with it. I also made Alice in Wonderland and spooky Halloween gardens as well.”
Miniature gardens can be planted directly in the ground or in containers. Kenney put his Irish garden in a large planter so he could move it around outside and also bring it indoors during bad winter.
Before the weather became too chilly, Abrinko dug up fragile plant materials she thought couldn’t take the cold and brought them inside.
Abrinko,who recently completed an internship at the Shedd Aquarium and will be applying to veterinary schools soon, helped restore her 94-yer-old grandmother’s garden as well.
“She would work until 10 p.m. and use spotlights to finish a garden,” says Kenney who is good friends with Audrey Benchik.
“I hate to be idle,” says Abrinko by way of explanation. “And besides, it’s a lot of fun.