On the day after Christmas a new, long-awaited and highly anticipated attraction officially opened.
The National Mascot Hall of Fame, situated near the lakefront in Whiting, has since been welcoming in kids of all ages to check out interactive exhibits that are focused on professional and collegiate sports mascots.
The museum has been many years in the making and aims to help make Whiting a year-round destination. The city has always been a draw for its beautiful lakefront — centered between the Chicago skyline and the industrial NWI skyline — and other touristy features like Oil City Stadium and the quirkiest food festival around, Pierogi Fest, that will celebrate 25 years this summer. Now families have a reason to visit Whiting in the off-season, too.
Designed to entertain, there’s also a strong educational component with a highly structured STEAM curriculum for school groups in kindergarten through eighth grade, said Orestes Hernandez, executive director of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
The museum has two floors of interactive state-of-the-art exhibits that includes a Build-A-Bear® kiosk, a climbing area and an opportunity to shoot T-shirts from a cannon (virtually), just like the real mascots do.
A “Parent Penalty Box” has comfy theater seating where parents can get off their feet and chill while they watch their kids in the exhibits on either side.
“Since opening our doors on Dec. 26, the Mascot Hall of Fame has attracted over 2,500 guests and has proven to provide family-fun entertainment for children and families from all over,” Hernandez said.
The museum also will have weekly and monthly programs and events with regular visits from mascots, and the MHOF Museum also has its own mascot, Reggie, who likes to have fun with visitors young and old.
Interactive exhibits were designed by a big name in the business, Cincinnati-based Jack Rouse Associates, which is an award-winning firm that has designed the Coca-Cola Museum in Atlanta, the Crayola Experience in Pennsylvania and the Green Bay Packers’ Hall of Fame.
Each year there will be an induction of new mascots to the MHOF, and when you enter you’ll see large replicas of the mascot inductee heads suspended from the atrium.
For more info on this fun new attraction, visit mascothalloffame.com.
IF YOU GO:
National Mascot Hall of Fame
1851 Front St.
Whiting
219-354-8814
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays
Admission: $12, children younger than 2 are free.
Four membership levels are available — individual, family, grandparent and an Association of Children’s Museums Reciprocal membership.