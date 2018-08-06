Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Kids have a special connection to animals and when parents are trying to foster good values like compassion and generosity in their children, finding a link to animals is a great way to motivate them to do good.

Kids can volunteer to help care for animals, raise funds for their welfare or help to collect needed items for animal shelters.

While many animal shelters require that volunteers be age 16 or older to volunteer on their own, there are still opportunities for younger kids to volunteer at their local humane society.

Kids younger than 16 need to be accompanied by an adult when they volunteer, but in some cases kids as young as 7 are able to spend time with animals in local animal shelters.

At Humane Indiana’s north shelter in Munster, kids 7 and older can help in a number of ways.

“Some of the things they can do are helping with enrichment,” said Ari Baiz, volunteer coordinator with Humane Indiana. Those enrichment activities can range from making treat bombs for dogs, to making catnip balls and braided toys for cats, as well as blowing bubbles to cats.

Young kids also have an opportunity to go into the free-roaming cat colony to read to the cats. “It helps with reading skills and helps with socialization for cats,” Baiz said.

Volunteers also are able to work on kennel etiquette using clicker training and teaching beginning commands to dogs.

The volunteer program requires four hours a month to stay active and to set hours on a schedule in advance. There is a training process and an application, which can be found online at HumaneIndiana.org, must be completed before volunteering.

If volunteering at the shelter during regular hours is difficult, there are other ways to help. “Volunteers can help with some events, too,” Baiz said.

“If mom and dad aren’t available during the week because of work schedules, there are plenty of events that are kid-friendly they can help with.”

One upcoming event where volunteers are needed is the “Clear the Shelter” event on Aug. 18. “At this national event, the goal is to get every animal in the shelter adopted,” Baiz said. “On that day there are featured animals where fees are waived. The event goal is to find everyone a home.”

Volunteering also can be done outside the shelter by holding a supply drive at a school, place of employment or in the community, Baiz said.

“We are always in need of supplies and high-value treats like Pupperoni or soft treats, spray cheese and peanut butter. A lot of younger kids like to hold their own fundraisers, too.”

Porter County Animal Shelter and South Suburban Animal Shelter in Chicago Heights have volunteer opportunities as well.

Other ways for kids to help animals

Share a wish list

Animal shelters in the area usually have a wish list available of items that are needed in caring for the animals there. Make copies of the wish list and ask permission to post it in places around your neighborhood, uour library, grocery store or school. If kids are not yet on social media, they can ask parents to share the list on their social media pages.

Walk for the animals

The 2018 Paws in the Park event takes place Sept. 22 at Munster Community Park, 8701 Calumet Ave. This 26th annual event is a 1-mile walk and vendor fair that raises funds for the animals in the care of Humane Indiana. The vendor fair features pet-friendly vendors, games, food, entertainment, contests and more.

Participants are encouraged to raise pledges and will get a T-shirt with a minimum of $100 raised. This is something that families can participate in together to do something to help homeless animals.

Create a donation box

Ask the owner of a neighborhood store if they might be willing to let you place a donation box there to accept items that are needed by local animal shelters and then make a delivery to the shelter once the box is full.

Foster an animal

If you aren’t ready to permanently adopt an animal, but want to expose your kids to pet ownership and help out an animal in need in the process, consider fostering a pet.

Sunshine PAWS, in Crown Point, has opportunities to foster animals and there also are ways to volunteer and donate to help the organization. Find out more at SunshinePaws.org.

Happy Tails Rescue Inc., based in Munster, also has opportunities to foster animals. Visit HappyTailsRescueINC.org for more information.

Pets of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Local News Editor