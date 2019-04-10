Hints of spring are finally here. It’s been a long winter, and everyone is itching to spend more time outside. One of those sure signs of spring is that gardeners get to work outdoors planting flowers and vegetables.
If it’s something you’d like to begin with your family, local gardening experts offer some tips for beginners.
Master Gardner Paul Schultz, of Lansing, recommends starting off with things that are simple and come up early, like radishes or lettuce. Green beans, he said, will also germinate fast. “They sprout really quickly and you’ll see results right away,” he said.
Also, he suggested planting items that kids will be likely to eat. “Don’t start with something more exotic like Brussels sprouts that kids won’t eat, anyway,” he suggested.
Bruce Bultema, owner of Windmill Acres in Beecher, agreed plants that can be harvested sooner help in keeping kids interested. He also suggested that if you want to go with tomatoes or peppers, to get plants for a better start rather than planting seeds.
“Start small and work you way up,” Bultema said. “Get a feel for it.”
Making sure to fertilize is one tip that will result in a healthy plant, and a bright green plant and equate to better gardening success.
He said besides that, tools needed are minimal and you don’t need much more than a small hand-held shovel and some water.
“Give it water right away when you plant it. Either dip it in water, or plant and water it afterwards,” he said. “You don’t want it too wet, but enough moisture so that it will grow.”
While the weather will play a major factor in how the garden grows, Bultema said the biggest obstacle you’ll have in maintaining the garden is weeds.
Hoeing at least once a week, even if you don’t see them, is a good move. “If you wait until they get too big, you’ve got to pull them all out,” he said.
“You can also buy straw or grass clipping and put them between the rows to help keep the weeds down.”
Schultz echoed the idea of starting small and not taking on too much initially.
“Starting small is the bottom line. Don’t start with an acre with kids. You just need a little patch and to grow something that kids like,” he said.
“You can also start out in containers, and a big pot on a patio would work. You can also use the earth boxes that are pretty popular, now.”
However, if your kids can handle the delayed gratification, you have adequate space and want something grand in the end, Bultema suggest trying pumpkins.
“Depending on the weather and if you have bees around to pollinate, you might get three or four on a vine,” he said.
“It’ll grow out about 8 to 10 feet. And you’ll want to wait to plant those until the first of June. If you do it too early, you’ll get orange pumpkins in September and won’t have them in October."