Making a family meal doesn’t have to begin with a trip to the grocery store for ingredients.

Tips for starting out

Try growing microgreens inside the house before you go big in an outside garden. They can be grown in a small space indoors, and you have sprouts in around 10 days.

Loose-leaf lettuce takes up a small amount of space and can do well in shadier areas. Most varieties will also re-grow easily after you snip off leaves.

If you want to grow tomatoes, start with grape or cherry varieties in a pot. You’ll get a large yield and they aren’t prone to rotting as much as the larger ones.

Root vegetables like carrots and radishes are hardy and can be planted early, and radishes can reach full size in about three weeks.

Basil is an easy herb to grow that will complement many dishes, especially those using tomatoes.