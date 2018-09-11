No need to worry about lunch trading at your child’s lunch table.
It may be just days or weeks into the school year, but many parents already have run out of ideas when packing their children’s lunches. Add in the goal of making the lunch healthful, and the nightly task can turn stressful.
We asked local health experts for some ideas to help provide inspiration to parents who want to pack a more healthful lunch box, but one that kids actually will want to eat.
Try these simple combinations
If you’re looking for easy-to-grab options at the grocery store, Franciscan WELLNESS health coach Kelly Divine Rickert recommends picking up ready-to-go snacks in the produce section, such as peanut butter and apples, carrots and ranch dressing, and other fruit or veggie dip choices.
Lunchables are popular easy-to-grab options, but Rickert says you can make your own more healthful version and save money by picking out your own lunch meat, cheese, fruit and whole grain crackers.
Allison Forajter, a clinical dietitian with Community Hospital, says do-it-yourself Lunchables also can include items such as lean proteins, a banana, mini bell peppers and skim or 1 percent milk.
Other easy combos are a turkey roll-up with lettuce and mustard on a whole grain tortilla, baby carrots, grapes and skim or 1 percent milk; or a nut butter and banana sandwich on whole-wheat bread, celery sticks, an apple and skim or 1 percent milk.
If your child loves pasta, Forajter suggests a loaded salad — romaine lettuce topped with mini whole grain bow tie pasta, one to two hard-boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers and a favorite dressing. Pack this with two tangerines and a healthy beverage such as skim or 1 percent milk.
Some kids even enjoy hummus, which can be packed with pita chips, baby carrots, sliced cucumbers and sliced bell peppers, along with pineapple and a healthful beverage, Forajter said.
Include these go-to staples
Looking for quick daily staples? Having a ready supply of fruit cups, applesauce pouches, apples, peaches and pears will make packing a lunch quick and easy, Rickert said.
“Yogurts and string cheese are quick adds to lunches also,” she said.
Putting your children in the chef’s seat and allowing them to agree on what goes into every lunch will help make the lunch-packing process go more smoothly, Forajter says.
“Agree on what goes into every lunch — some protein, a grain, at least one fruit and one veggie, and a calcium-rich food or beverage if not buying milk at school,” she said.
By prepping for the week ahead and chopping fruits and vegetables in advance, grabbing these go-to staples can be fast and convenient, Forajter said.
“In a designated drawer or container in your fridge, place individual servings of fruits, vegetables, cheese sticks and low-fat yogurt for the week ahead,” she said. “This will make packing lunches a breeze in the morning.”
Jazz them up
Sometimes it takes just a little creativity to turn an ordinary lunch into an extraordinary lunch.
“I do cut outs — today I did a Mickey Mouse cut out,” Rickert said.
Try cutting out the first letter of a child’s name in the bread of a sandwich, or cutting a sandwich into a variety of shapes, such as triangles, squares and circles.
By using divided lunch containers in combination with silicone muffin liners, you can create a mini buffet as well. Fill with a medley of fruits, vegetables, crackers and cheeses. You can even customize it with a theme, such as a taco lunch that includes individual portions of meat, tomatoes, cheese and lettuce.
Sayplease.com features jokes and messages you can slip into a kid’s lunch as a surprise, and brands like Bento Boxes offer colorful containers with patterns that also benefit the environment by reducing the number of plastic bags used, Rickert said.
Even wraps that come in a variety of colors can jazz up an average sandwich, Forajter said.
Stay away from these additions
Kids may enjoy dessert, but Rickert advises to stay away from those all-sugar lunches that include soda pop, sugary juices and candy, and compromise where appropriate.
“You don’t want to send foods that your child won’t eat, but instead of white bread, use the whole grain white bread,” she said. “Instead of four cookies, maybe two? Instead of candy, add some fruit to their lunch.”