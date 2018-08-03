Walking through the streets of New Orleans during a family vacation, Adelyn Brazil had plenty to see, from its antebellum homes to the rich diversity of cultural sites.
It was on a stroll through one of The Big Easy’s neighborhoods, however, where she gained inspiration for an idea that would impact her hometown of Crown Point.
Nestled among the historic homes along a tree-lined street was a “Little Free Library,” a small wooden box perched on top of a black metal post.
Adorned with a vibrant red roof and decorative painted patterns, the wooden box featured a glass door, and just on the other side, lay a stack of books for anyone to take.
“Little Free Library,” an international program, is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange. For Brazil, seeing up close an example of how the initiative works gave her an idea.
When she returned home, she immediately began researching how to bring her own version of the little libraries to Crown Point.
“When I first saw them in New Orleans, I knew I had to have them in Crown Point,” the soon-to-be third-grade student said.
Wanting to make sure she did everything by the book, Brazil went before the City Council and explained her desire to create the free little libraries.
“I went to one of the City Council meetings and brought a speech I wrote to not forget anything, and presented it to all of them,” she said. “I thought they would be just great in our city.”
After getting the OK from city leaders, Brazil purchased the boxes through littlefreelibrary.org, which allowed her to get Crown Point’s locations on the worldwide map of little libraries. With the help of donated paint from Benjamin Moore Paints and decals sponsored by Tim Fealy, with Hometown Happenings, she then painted the boxes red and named her libraries, “Bulldog Book Stations.”
After pitching her idea to local community members and businesses, she secured sponsorships and book donations, and has since created three libraries, with the goal of at least three more. Each library includes books for children and adults.
“I add books in about every week or so,” she said. “I visit (a location) to organize it so that it does not look messy, and I can see if it needs more books.”
Brazil also engages in social media through her Bulldog Book Stations Facebook page, adding videos of book reviews and photos of the stations.
For Brazil’s mom, Rachel, her daughter’s hard work to accomplish her dream comes as no surprise.
“Adelyn is very persistent when she sets her mind to something,” she said. “As soon as she saw these in New Orleans and said she would put these in Crown Point, I knew she would probably make it happen some way.”
Despite explaining how much work it would take to create the little libraries, she said her daughter was even more determined to fulfill her goals.
“It’s hard to say no to her, when her ideas actually are great,” her mother said.
“I love to see that she has done some things that are challenging for her, like presenting in front of the Cty Council. She is so happy when she sees that people have visited the stations. Adelyn is such a caring person and loves to be able to help others.”
Adelyn’s parents were up front with her, explaining they would assist — but that this would be her project.
“We helped her write a business plan to organize her thoughts,” Rachel Brazil said.
“She has so many great ideas, she just needs help organizing them. We had to work on giving her direction to write emails and talk to adults.”
Adelyn does all the leg work, however, she said.
“She sets up meetings and checks her emails on her own,” she said. “She reminds us when it is time to check her stations and gets all the books stamped and ready.”
The community has noticed. In fact, Rachel Brazil says library users have submitted photos of them using the stations, along with positive messages of support.
“I don’t think people realized this idea was started by an 8-year-old,” she said.
As Adelyn Brazil continues to plan the next phase of her Bulldog Book Stations expansion, she is working on securing two more sponsors and three more locations. She says she is in most need of books or funds to purchase books, since some library users may take a book, but do not always have the ability to donate one back.
“I buy books now with my allowance money, and have some donated, but I always want to have enough to put in the book stations,” she said.
For a book-lover — her favorite author is R.L. Stine — it’s a dream come true to share her enjoyment of reading with others.
“It makes me really happy to accomplish my dream,” she said. “It really, really makes me happy when I see or hear about someone coming to the book stations.”