If you’ve traveled Interstate-90 in Chicago’s Northwest suburbs, you may have spotted a castle along the route. If you’ve ever wondered what happens inside, it’s a trip back to the 11th century that everyone should experience at least once.
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament Chicago, which is actually located in Schaumburg, is one of 10 castles throughout the U.S. and Canada.
From the time you step in, it feels like you’ve stepped back in time — way, way back. You’ll encounter a king, a queen, knights and a slough of servants referring to you as “my lord” and “my lady.” It’s the ultimate dinner show, full of pageantry and excitement. Throughout the evening, you witness a thrilling show of jousting and other tests of skill highlighted by beautiful horses.
The shows are family-friendly and something that kids are sure to enjoy, as they root for their knight to be the victor of the battle. The meal is quite impressive and eaten sans silverware with hands as it would have been centuries ago.
It starts off with garlic bread and tomato bisque (aka dragon’s blood soup), roasted chicken, buttered corn on the cob and herb-basted roasted potatoes along with a dessert and two non-alcoholic beverages. There’s a full service bar and vegetarian meal options on request.
As you enter, you are assigned to a section, and it's your job to cheer on the knight in the color corresponding to your section. Six knights are part of the show, and they challenge and duel one another until one is left standing at the end.
As they start bringing out the beverages and meal, the show begins. Fog rises, period music plays and bright lights stun the senses. Each course arrives as you watch the tournament. Colorfully clad knights and squires joust and duel with real weapons, including dancing horses and a royal falcon that flies through the arena.
If you’ve been to a previous show, you’ll notice that the script has changed a bit. While the king was the focus of past shows, it’s now the queen calling the shots.
In the lobby you can get a number of beverages in fun, take-home glasses, shop for souvenirs or grab a pic with your favorite knight after the show. You can also explore the Hall of Arms display of artifacts and the medieval torture museum.
Doors open 1 hour and 15 minutes prior to show time with free on-site parking. Besides general admission tickets, there are additional packages that can be purchased to ensure VIP seating or include extras like banners, photos, birthday cake and priority seating access.
Sign up for their email list to get updates on special offers, birthday rates and other discounts. You'll also find deals on the website and Facebook page. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit medievaltimes.com.