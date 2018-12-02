With fall winds howling this month, it is the ideal time to plan for indoor excitement.
A year old this December, a new indoor go-kart track in nearby Mokena, Illinois, is likely to be a big hit with older kids and teens. Accelerate Indoor Speedway has 11 locations around the country and features high-speed go-karts that run on an indoor track.
“These are all-electric high-performance Italian-made go karts,” said Shawn Thresher, general manager of the Mokena location.
The karts are able to reach up to 50 miles per hour.
“One of the biggest things that separates these karts from other karts is their instant torque and top-end speed. They handle corners at high speeds very well, and they run on electric energy so there are no fumes or soot like in the gas-powered karts.”
Kids who are at least 8 years old and 48 inches tall are able to drive the junior karts, and those 13 years old, 56 inches tall and under 300 pounds are able to drive in adult karts. The junior karts go 12 laps around the track, the adult karts, 14 laps.
“Pricing ranges depending on what packages you buy, but the base price is $19.99 per ride, and you have to purchase a speedway license for $7.95,” Thresher said.
“The license includes your helmet, shoe rental, lockers and your time sheet that keeps track of your progress. Your license is good for one calendar year and also includes a free race on the week of your birthday.”
More fun and games — and good food
There’s also plenty more fun to be had after you make your way around the track. A large arcade has a stocked redemption room of prizes, large selection of video games for single and multiple players and a full kitchen and bar.
You don’t have to fear bland and boring food like you might encounter at places geared toward kids. No rubbery hot dogs or frozen pizzas here. The Victory Lap restaurant features fresh, locally sourced foods made daily in-house. There also are 16 craft beers on tap. Slot gaming also is available in the restaurant.
“The restaurant is a scratch kitchen that serves up all the classic favorites such as chicken tenders and burgers, but is well-ranged to give something for everyone, whether it's nachos or salads or steak,” Thresher said.
“We have something for everyone’s tastes. We also have pizza in both regular crust and gluten-free to better serve guests who love pizza but have gluten sensitivities.”
Between the food options, arcade and track, it’s a place Thresher said is a great venue to come with the whole family and have a good time.
“You don't have to love racing to love Accelerate. You could come in and watch the big game on any of our 25 TVs located in the bar and dining area. We also have a vast collection of sports newspapers that celebrate and honor the great Chicago teams of the past and present,” Thresher said.