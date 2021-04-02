Region family-friendly events: Get outside and enjoy the outdoors!

I don’t know about you, but I have definitely had my share of hibernation. Between being over a year into social distancing and the cold and dreary days of winter that have lingered, some sunshine and warm weather is more than welcome. As spring has now begun, we can emerge from the homes we’ve been hunkered down in and soak in that fresh air and bask in the sunlight. There are so many ways to do that in the Region, and here are a few ideas to get you started.
Quest for Croakers
APRIL 3, 10-11 a.m., Oak Ridge Prairie, 301 S. Colfax, Griffith. 219.844.3188. lakecountyparks.com. Register for this outdoor adventure to learn all-out frogs and toads. Find out where they live and how they thrive. Dress for the weather and for being out on the trails at this event to celebrate National Frog Month!
Friendship Botanic Gardens Bunny Hop
APRIL 4, 1-3 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. 219.878.9885. frienshipgardens.org. This is a free open-house style event. Arrive anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. to stroll the gardens and look for hidden bunnies. Collect a bag of candy at one of the stations and visit with the Easter Bunny. Dogs are welcome, too, but must be on a leash.
Farm Hands
APRIL 15, 5-6 p.m. Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586. portercountyparks.org. Do you have kids who love animals? Let them spend a little time with the goats while they learn firsthand about animal husbandry and the importance of proper animal care. Participants will take an active role in all components of caring for the animals.
Bison Viewing at Kankakee Sands
ONGOING, Kankakee Sands Viewing Area, Off U.S. 41, just south of West 400 North, Morocco. nature.org. 219.285.2184. The Indiana chapter of The Nature Conservancy manages the 8400 acres of prairies and wetlands known as Kankakee Sands, which is a home to more than 600 species of native plants, a habitat for more than 240 bird species, 70 species of butterflies and other creatures, from snakes to badgers to bison. A bison viewing area is free and open every day with bison rangers present from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays to answer questions. Get a sense of what the area was like centuries ago and marvel at the more than 70 bison that you’ll see gazing on 1,100 acres of prairie.
Shrine of Christ’s Passion
ONGOING, Shrine of Christ’s Passion, 10630 Wicker Ave., St. John. 219.365.6010. shrineofchristspassion.org. As Easter approaches, bring the family out to experience the multi-media interactive, half-mile winding prayer trail that depicts the final days of the life of Jesus Christ. With narrations by Bill Kurtis at stations and 40 life-sized bronze sculptures, it bring Bible stories to life. It’s also a tranquil path with sculptured gardens and music that is a peaceful place to reflect.
Rensselaer Art Walk
ONGOING, downtown Rensselaer along West Washington Street, Rensselaer. renartwlk.org. Spend some time outdoors taking a walk through downtown Rensselaer and enjoy some public art together. More than two dozen murals will awaken your senses and provide plenty of colorful photo backdrops for selfies or family shots. Artwork ranges from graffiti-style art to a giant octopus to large floral designs. A few more murals can be found in nearby Remington. Visit renartwlk.org for a map.
Bring on
spring and sunshine