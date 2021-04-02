Region family-friendly events: Get outside and enjoy the outdoors!

I don’t know about you, but I have definitely had my share of hibernation. Between being over a year into social distancing and the cold and dreary days of winter that have lingered, some sunshine and warm weather is more than welcome. As spring has now begun, we can emerge from the homes we’ve been hunkered down in and soak in that fresh air and bask in the sunlight. There are so many ways to do that in the Region, and here are a few ideas to get you started.

Quest for Croakers

APRIL 3, 10-11 a.m., Oak Ridge Prairie, 301 S. Colfax, Griffith. 219.844.3188. lakecountyparks.com. Register for this outdoor adventure to learn all-out frogs and toads. Find out where they live and how they thrive. Dress for the weather and for being out on the trails at this event to celebrate National Frog Month!

Friendship Botanic Gardens Bunny Hop

APRIL 4, 1-3 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. 219.878.9885. frienshipgardens.org. This is a free open-house style event. Arrive anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. to stroll the gardens and look for hidden bunnies. Collect a bag of candy at one of the stations and visit with the Easter Bunny. Dogs are welcome, too, but must be on a leash.

Farm Hands