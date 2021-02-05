Region family-friendly events: Spend time with your little valentines

The month of love is here. Celebrate with your little ones with a number of Valentine-related activities throughout the Region this month. Activities include crafts, cooking, flower arranging and dancing. Or simply take advantage of the winter wonderland we have before us right now and take the kids ice skating!
Kids Valentine Ceramic Owl Craft Time
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 4-6 p.m. 219.836.7275. Cheese & Crafters LLC, 104 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 708.937.2034. cheeseandcrafters.com. It’s valentine season, and this studio has a fun little craft for kids to do — an owl decorated in red and pink. Cost is $10 per child.
Cupid’s Cove Daddy Daughter Dance
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6 and 13, 7-11 p.m., Wonderland Entertainment Venue, 1630 Southlake Mall (the old Gander Mountain building), Merrillville. 219.448.3850. Find the event on www.eventbrite.com. Cost is $30 for dad and daughter for this fun evening that takes you from Princess’ Island to Cupid’s Ship Yard and finally Cupid’s Cove — an indoor wonderland where you can dance the night away. The venue includes more than 50 hand-painted decorated scenes. Ticket includes soft drinks and snacks. Other vendor items will be available for purchase.
Mommy & Me Brunch & Flower Class
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Ash & Aspen, 206 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. 219.214.1478. ashandaspen.com. This is a fun opportunity to spend some time together. The cost is $65 for the valentine brunch and flower class. It includes a vase of your choice, all necessary flowers to build your arrangement and brunch for both of you. You must RSVP and purchase ticket in advance.
Valentine Cooking Class
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 5-6 p.m., Schererville Parks and Recreation, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530. schererville.org. Kids from ages 5-11 are invited to spend some time learning some cooking skills while they whip up a valentine treat. Cost is $16 for residents and $19.20 for non-residents.
Valentine’s Day Themed Craft
ONGOING in advance of Valentine’s Day, Dyer Parks and Recreation. A Valentine Curbside Craft is available for $5 to make a picture frame and decorate valentine cookies. Call 219.865.2505 to reserve a kit and then pick up at Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square, Dyer.
Ice Skating at Northgate Park
ONGOING, Daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m., weather permitting. Northgate Community Park, 618 Northgate Drive, Dyer. 219.865.2505. townofdyer.net. Bring your own skates and enjoy some skating with your little sweethearts on this outdoor (non-refrigerated) rink that debuted this season. Check the Dyer Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for updates as the rink may be closed if the weather is too warm or it is snowing. The season is expected to extend into at least early March, but will be weather-dependent.
Spend time with your little valentines