Region family-friendly events: Spend time with your little valentines

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Ash & Aspen, 206 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. 219.214.1478. ashandaspen.com. This is a fun opportunity to spend some time together. The cost is $65 for the valentine brunch and flower class. It includes a vase of your choice, all necessary flowers to build your arrangement and brunch for both of you. You must RSVP and purchase ticket in advance.

Valentine Cooking Class

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 5-6 p.m., Schererville Parks and Recreation, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530. schererville.org. Kids from ages 5-11 are invited to spend some time learning some cooking skills while they whip up a valentine treat. Cost is $16 for residents and $19.20 for non-residents.

Valentine’s Day Themed Craft

ONGOING in advance of Valentine’s Day, Dyer Parks and Recreation. A Valentine Curbside Craft is available for $5 to make a picture frame and decorate valentine cookies. Call 219.865.2505 to reserve a kit and then pick up at Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square, Dyer.

Ice Skating at Northgate Park

ONGOING, Daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m., weather permitting. Northgate Community Park, 618 Northgate Drive, Dyer. 219.865.2505. townofdyer.net. Bring your own skates and enjoy some skating with your little sweethearts on this outdoor (non-refrigerated) rink that debuted this season. Check the Dyer Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for updates as the rink may be closed if the weather is too warm or it is snowing. The season is expected to extend into at least early March, but will be weather-dependent.

Spend time with your little valentines

