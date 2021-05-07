Region family-friendly events

May can be the busiest month of the year for some people. The school year is winding down, and there are end-of-the-year parties, banquets and awards ceremonies. Graduations. First Communions. Mother’s Day. Weddings. Showers. Memorial Day barbecues. Youth sports. It can be hard to find time to stop and smell the flowers.
But May is also a month of flowers and sunshine. So, find a little time this month to slow down and savor some time with your little ones, whether you’re tiptoeing through the tulips, getting out for a live performance or exploring the outdoors in the long-awaited summery weather. Here’s a few ideas for fun with your family this month.
Mother’s Day Bouquet
MAY 7, 6 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.2987. cityofhobart.org. This floral arrangement workshop allows kids to surprise mom with a bouquet they’ve arranged themselves, or moms and kids can take the class and the learn the art of flower arranging together. Price is $25. Please call to reserve a spot.
Cedar Lake Historical Museum Opening Weekend
MAY 8, noon-6 p.m. Cedar Lake Historical Association and Museum, 7408 Constitution Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.390.9423. cedarlakehistory.org. It’s a lovely time to spend time by the water. Head out to Cedar Lake for a little educational outing as the community’s historical museum opens for the season with tours. (Tickets can be purchased in advance online.) Then take a little time to take just take in the views or bring along some fishing poles and swing by Dairy Belle, where you can enjoy a cone and drop a line in the water.
Family Garden Event
MAY 9, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fair Oaks Adventure Center, 856 N. 600 E., Fair Oaks. 877.536.1194. It’s time for planting gardens and this is a great opportunity to learn a bit about how to get started. It’s a kid-friendly event with two workshop times. You’ll receive your own tomato seeding to pot, take home and watch grow. Learn about soil types and best practices in fertilizing, watering, lighting, harvesting and more and engage in a hands-on planting session. Tickets must be purchased two days in advance, so don’t delay — purchase your tickets online right now. It’s $12 per ticket.
Spring Around the Parks: Three Rivers County Park
MAY 14, 1-2:30 p.m., Three Rivers County Park, 2890 Montana St., Lake Station. 219.769-7275. lakecountyparks.com. Spring is a great time for nature exploration and this is a perfect place to do it. A park naturalist will lead a hike offering fun facts along the way. Dress for the weather as trails are often wet and muddy this time of year.
Life as an Indiana Pioneer
MAY 18, 1-3 p.m., Buckley Homestead County Park, 3606 Belshaw Road, Lowell. 219.696.0769. lakecountyparks.com. One of Buckley Homestead’s historic interpreters will lead a limited-attendance tour covering a variety of topics on farming and history. It involves about a mile of walking on natural surfaces and is designed for ages 5 and older. Tour is $8 per person.
Cinderella
MAY 22, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and MAY 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Hoosier Theater, 1335 119th St., Whiting. 219.755.4444. ibtnw.org. It’s undoubtedly been a long time since you went to a theater for a live performance, so take the opportunity to sit in a seat, lean back as the lights dim and escape to another world as you watch this comedic classical ballet of this well-loved fairy tale of Cinderella, Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother.
Bring on
spring and sunshine