Region family-friendly events

May can be the busiest month of the year for some people. The school year is winding down, and there are end-of-the-year parties, banquets and awards ceremonies. Graduations. First Communions. Mother’s Day. Weddings. Showers. Memorial Day barbecues. Youth sports. It can be hard to find time to stop and smell the flowers.

But May is also a month of flowers and sunshine. So, find a little time this month to slow down and savor some time with your little ones, whether you’re tiptoeing through the tulips, getting out for a live performance or exploring the outdoors in the long-awaited summery weather. Here’s a few ideas for fun with your family this month.

Mother’s Day Bouquet

MAY 7, 6 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.2987. cityofhobart.org. This floral arrangement workshop allows kids to surprise mom with a bouquet they’ve arranged themselves, or moms and kids can take the class and the learn the art of flower arranging together. Price is $25. Please call to reserve a spot.

Cedar Lake Historical Museum Opening Weekend