Theatre at the Center’s 2018 holiday show for Theatre for Young Audiences begins this week with “The Holiday Shop” Dec. 4-15 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
This original new musical was created by writer and director Charlie Misovye for both school groups during the weekdays and also Saturday public performances for families to enjoy on stage with story messages that both educate and entertain audiences, all in just one hour.
Produced by Charles Misovye and Associates, “The Holiday Shop” is about young Johnny, played by actor John Marshall Jr., and his adventures when he stumbles across a magic snow globe.
His travels introduce him to toys from around the world, such as a Spanish doll played by Allyssa O’Donnell, a Teddy bear played by Hope Elizabeth Schafer and a toy soldier played by Matt Huston, who come to life and share their holiday traditions.
Audiences of all ages also share laughter and sing-a-long moments with Santa, played by Rick Rapp, and his happy elf played by Mary Nigohosian. The production is ideal for young patrons pre-school age through fifth grade. Misovye has served as the coordinator for the Theatre for Young Audiences program at Theatre at the Center for 14 years.
Weekend public performances are 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 15. Attending groups to the holiday show run can enter a “create your own Christmas card” contest for a chance to win a Family-4 Pass to Zao Island in Highland.
Tickets to all Theatre for Young Audiences public performances are $8 for children and $10 for adults with a special school group ticket price of $6.50 for students and $8 for adults or a $5.50 student price for groups of 100 or more paid student reservations with the option of group lunches in the dining room following the 11:15 a.m. weekday performances. FYI: (219) 836-3255 or www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com