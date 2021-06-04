YOUR FAMILY CALENDAR: Embrace the outdoors as summer arrives

Ahh … parents can breathe a sigh of relief now that the school year has come to a close. It’s likely been the most challenging of school years with e-learning, masks, social distancing, no field trips and more. Now it’s time to savor some days with the kiddos and make the most of the pleasant weather and sunshine.

There are plenty of outdoor attractions, activities and events in the Region to enjoy — and even some indoor fun to be had on rainy days. Get out that calendar and start filling it up!

Pond Exploration Day

JUNE 9, 9:30-11 a.m. Lemon Lake County Park, 6322 W. 133rd Ave., Crown Point. 219.844.3188. lakecountyparks.com. This program is for ages 3 and older and will introduce them to things that live underwater in a pond besides fish. Wear shoes/clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty. Program is free, but there is a gate fee.

Schererville Festival 2021

JUNE 9-13. Redar Park, 217 Gregory St., Schererville. 219.322.2211. schererville.org. This fun summer festival is back, and you can get unlimited ride wristbands for the kids and let them ride all day. Enjoy entertainment, bingo, fest food and more.

Gary SouthShore RailCats