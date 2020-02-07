Family books: Celebrating our history

February might be the shortest month, but with an extra day this month thanks to leap year, it’s a great time to catch up on your latest favorite book.

In need of some reading ideas?

As February marks several historical milestones in the nation’s history, there are several books to help family members of all ages celebrate and learn about the past.

The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West

By David McCullough

Age group: Adults

This Pulitzer Prize-winning author rediscovers the settling of the Northwest Territory and the hardships they had to overcome on their journey. Through telling the story of five characters, the author shares the remarkable conditions they had to endure and how they refused to let any obstacle get in their way.

History’s Mysteries: Curious Clues, Cold Cases and Puzzles from the Past

By Kitson Jazynka

Age group: 8 to 12 years old