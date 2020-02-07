Family books: Celebrating our history

February might be the shortest month, but with an extra day this month thanks to leap year, it’s a great time to catch up on your latest favorite book.
In need of some reading ideas?
As February marks several historical milestones in the nation’s history, there are several books to help family members of all ages celebrate and learn about the past.
The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West
By David McCullough
Age group: Adults
This Pulitzer Prize-winning author rediscovers the settling of the Northwest Territory and the hardships they had to overcome on their journey. Through telling the story of five characters, the author shares the remarkable conditions they had to endure and how they refused to let any obstacle get in their way.
History’s Mysteries: Curious Clues, Cold Cases and Puzzles from the Past
By Kitson Jazynka
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
Ever wonder how the Easter Island heads were built? This book explores some of history’s greatest mysteries, including the Bermuda Triangle, Stonehenge and the disappearance of entire civilizations. Full of photos and fun facts, this book is a great introduction to some of history’s greatest questions and mysteries.
50 Fearless Women Who Made American History
By Jenifer Bazzit
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
Kids will enjoy hearing the stories of women who have been at the forefront of American history in this book. From different fields and backgrounds, women featured in this book include Harrit Tubman, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and Hawaiian Queen Lili’uokalani. Told in chronological order, this book explains how these women fit into history over time.
Bedtime Inspirational Stories: 50 Amazing Black People Who Changed the World
By L.A. Amber
Age group: 8 to 10 years old
A positive bedtime story, this book shares the achievements of African-American heroes who have paved the way. Although kids are constantly exposed to negative messages today, this book offers examples of individuals who have changed the world through courage, activism and hard work.
This Little President: A Presidential Primer Board Book
By Joan Holub
Age group: 3 to 5 years old
Even the youngest readers can learn about American history in this board book, which explores presidential history by highlighting 10 of the most memorable presidents. Full of age-appropriate facts and leadership skills, this book also features all 44 presidents on the final page.