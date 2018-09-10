School is back in session and that likely means a return of hectic evenings shuffling kids to extra-curriculars, running out to fall sporting events or hours of homework and test prep. It doesn’t leave a lot of time to prepare supper.
However, that doesn’t mean you have to resort to eating fast food or cereal. There are plenty of easy and nutritious meals that can be prepared in a short amount of time — and some are so easy that the kids can even get in the kitchen and make dinner for the family.
Some examples? Pasta and tacos are two easy and quick meals suggested by Ashlee Johnson, programs supervisor at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, preferably using ground turkey or pre-cooked, grilled chicken strips as a protein to make the meal a little more healthful. Frozen veggie steamer bags that can be warmed in the microwave or fresh fruit are easy side items.
Frozen veggies and pre-cooked meats are ingredients that should be kept in a well-stocked fridge and freezer to make quick meals when needed, per Johnson. Pre-cooked turkey sausage also can be combined with veggie steamer bags for a healthful meal in just a few minutes.
Sometimes thinking ahead allows you to have a meal all ready to go — and again, kids can get in the kitchen and help. It also encourages kids to eat better when they’ve prepared the meal themselves. Lasagna is a meal that is time-consuming to prepare, but it can be made on the weekend and then reheated on busy weeknights, Johnson said.
“Crockpot meals are perfect for freezing and reheating. Hearty stews, veggie chili, pulled pork or chicken can be reheated on busy weeknights. Try freezing the finished product into single serving portions for easier reheating. Also, roasting a large tray of veggies on a Sunday so you have cooked veggies to reheat all week is a big timesaver during the week,” said Kathryn Lipari, clinical dietitian bariatric leader with Community Healthcare System.
Scrambled or boiled eggs are another good item to keep on hand, Lipari said. They can be added to salads or other meals.
If the kids still aren’t sold on doing dinner duty, Lipari said, “Have the kids contribute to a weekly dinner menu for the household. Post the weekly menu on a dry erase board at the beginning of the week and have kids contribute to meal prep if they can. Giving kids a little autonomy in the kitchen can get them more interested in cooking for the family.”